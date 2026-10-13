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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Everything to Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Misconduct Scandals — as White House Press Secretary Confirms She Was Asked to Resign as Ambassador to Greece

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Source: @ MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle's time as U.S. ambassador to Greece is over.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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The White House asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece after reports of alleged misconduct, press secretary Katie Zacharia said Tuesday, October 12, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign," Zacharia said during her first press briefing. She described Guilfoyle as “a wonderful asset to the team” and wished her luck.

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US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns

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Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has been accused of several misconducts over the past few weeks.

Guilfoyle announced her resignation on X, writing, "My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.

"While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

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The resignation request follows reports alleging that Guilfoyle sought money in exchange for access to administration officials, accepted lavish gifts, and brought a lobbyist for a Greek company into official meetings.

Guilfoyle’s lawyers have denied wrongdoing and said she complied with federal gift and reporting requirements.

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What Are The Allegations Against Kimberly Guilfoyle

Former Trump donor Eric Deters told CNN that Guilfoyle asked him to wire her $100,000 to pay an American Express bill shortly before her Senate confirmation. Deters said she promised to be his “ride or die” in the administration if he provided the money. He said he did not send it.

"No question it was a quid pro quo," Deters told CNN's Jake Tapper last week.

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Image Of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has been questioned for promoting Greek energy companies and her travels.

Guilfoyle's lawyers said Deters owed her money for speeches and consulting work, and rejected his account. In a statement to CNN, they said she was trying to collect payment for completed work before entering public service.

"Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption," her lawyers wrote.

Other reports have raised questions about Guilfoyle's travel and gifts as ambassador, as well as her alleged role in promoting a Greek energy company’s regional business interests.

Her lawyers have called accounts of her travel misleading and said she followed applicable rules.

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Trump Said He Was Considering Dismissal

President Trump said Monday, October 12, that he was considering dismissing Guilfoyle. "We’re looking at it – yeah. We're not happy," Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

Guilfoyle, a prominent figure in the MAGA movement, was engaged to Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., for four years. After their split, she was appointed ambassador to Greece and began the role in September 2025.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Greece when reports of an alleged "pay-for-play" scheme emerged. During the trip, Rubio praised Guilfoyle as a "strong ambassador" and criticized reporters' reliance on unnamed sources.

He declined to directly address the allegations.

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Investigation and Congressional Scrutiny

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns as U.S. Ambassador to Greece After White House Demands She Step Down Amid Misconduct Allegations

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Trump refused to address any speculations on Guilfoyle's dismissal from the White House.

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The State Department's Office of Inspector General is investigating Guilfoyle, according to a person familiar with the effort. An inspector general spokesperson declined to confirm or deny an investigation, citing office policy.

It's unclear whether the inquiry will continue after Guilfoyle's departure. Its future could depend on whether the Justice Department opens a separate investigation, a source familiar with inspector general offices said.

A State Department inquiry could take about a year to complete.

Image Of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Legal counsel for Guilfoyle has strongly denied any financial corruption.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called for Guilfoyle to testify and said investigators should determine whether she solicited money from other sources.

After the White House announced the resignation request, committee Democrats said leaving the post wouldn't shield Guilfoyle from accountability and called for congressional oversight.

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