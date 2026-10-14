EXCLUSIVE: Trump Under Fire as 12 Senators Demand He Stop Giving Putin a Financial Lifeline Amid Bloody Ukraine War

President Trump is facing mounting pressure from a group of 12 U.S. senators demanding his administration stop allowing American financial dealings that they fear could help bankroll Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lawmakers are raising concerns about whether U.S. policy is providing Moscow with opportunities to generate revenue while Russian forces continue their deadly assault on Ukraine. The dispute puts renewed scrutiny on Trump's approach to Russia, particularly as Washington faces questions about how aggressively it should use economic sanctions to pressure Putin into ending the conflict.