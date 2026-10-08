Who is Karoline Leavitt? All About Trump's Ex-Press Secretary as She Officially Joins Fox News Just Weeks After Leaving Administration
Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News just weeks after stepping down as White House press secretary. The network announced Monday, October 5, that the 29-year-old will join as a contributor and provide commentary across its shows beginning November 1.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media. I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms," Leavitt said in a statement.
Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott also weighed in.
"Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape," Scott said in a statement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Leavitt.
Karoline Leavitt Served as the 36th White House Press Secretary
Leavitt held the job from January 2025 until August. She is the youngest person ever to hold the position.
A publication reported that she moved to exert greater control over the press pool and created a "new media" seat in the briefing room. The outlet also reported that she frequently clashed with reporters.
President Trump said her lips "move like a machine gun" at one point.
Karoline Leavitt Left the White House After Welcoming Her Second Child
Leavitt went on maternity leave in May after giving birth to her second child. She later said she would leave the White House to spend more time with her young children, while vowing to remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party.
She announced her pregnancy in December, becoming the first sitting White House press secretary to do so. Leavitt planned to take a role with the Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc.
Leavitt now lives in New Hampshire, where she grew up, with her family.
Karoline Leavitt Previously Worked on Trump's 2024 Campaign
Before entering the White House, Leavitt was national press secretary for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
She ran for Congress as a Republican in New Hampshire's 1st District in 2022. She also served as communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik, then the House Republican Conference chair.
Earlier in her career, Leavitt worked in Trump's first administration as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary.
Karoline Leavitt Follows Other Press Secretaries to Cable News
Her move follows a well-worn path. Kayleigh McEnany, who also served as Trump's press secretary, co-hosts Outnumbered and has her own Saturday show after joining Fox as a contributor in 2021.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a paid Fox contributor from 2019 to 2021, and Dana Perino has worked at the network since 2009. On the other side of the dial, Jen Psaki, who served under President Joe Biden, hosts a show at MS NOW.
The hire comes as Trump's relationship with Fox remains complicated. He recently claimed in a social media post that the network airs "a completely negative narrative." He has also complained about Fox taking his ally Maria Bartiromo off the air.