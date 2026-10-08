Who is Karoline Leavitt? All About Trump's Ex-Press Secretary as She Officially Joins Fox News Just Weeks After Leaving Administration

Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News just weeks after stepping down as White House press secretary. The network announced Monday, October 5, that the 29-year-old will join as a contributor and provide commentary across its shows beginning November 1.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media. I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms," Leavitt said in a statement.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott also weighed in.

"Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today's political landscape," Scott said in a statement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Leavitt.