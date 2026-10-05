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Home > News > Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News as On-Air Contributor Just Weeks After Stepping Down as Trump's White House Press Secretary

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Karoline Leavitt is set to join Fox News.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has joined Fox News as a contributor, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The network announced the 29-year-old's new gig in a press release on October 5, 2026. She's slated to begin on November 1, 2026.

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Karoline Leavitt Tapped for Fox News Job

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Source: MEGA

Leavitt previously appeared on Fox News for interviews.

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CEO Suzanne Scott said, "Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape. We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms."

Leavitt said she was "grateful for the opportunity" after previously appearing on the network in a variety of capacities and interviews.

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms," she said.

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Karoline Leavitt Left White House for Her Family

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President Trump supported Leavitt's departure from the White House.

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Leavitt didn't mention how her family life would fit into her new job.

Leavitt, who was the youngest White House press secretary, stepped away from her job in August 2026 to spend more time with her family. Her departure came shortly after welcoming her second child in May 2026.

President Trump announced Leavitt's departure on Truth Social, penning, "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!"

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'You Guys Will Still See Me All the Time'

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Source: MEGA

Leavitt announced a return to MAGA Inc. following her departure.

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Her departure appeared to be amicable, with the president admitting she'd still be a part of the MAGA movement in a new job. Trump said Leavitt "will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections."

After all, she announced a return to MAGA Inc., the Trump-affiliated super PAC.

"You guys will still see me all the time," she reassured the press before the end of her tenure.

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Trump Launches Attack Against Free Press After Karoline Leavitt's Exit

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Trump branded Leavitt 'one of my most trusted aides.'

Leavitt's move into mainstream media came just after Trump attempted to gut news networks. However, Fox News was not among those directly affected. Instead, they opted to support their competitor networks when Trump banned CNN and MS NOW from the White House.

Trump targeted CNN, MS NOW, and Politico by revoking their press credentials over what he believed to be negative coverage. In response, the outlets sued his administration, and a court ordered Trump to restore the outlets' access.

In the interim, the White House press pool went dark. Fox News was among the television networks that stood in solidarity.

Fox News, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News said in a joint statement, "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

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