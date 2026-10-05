Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News as On-Air Contributor Just Weeks After Stepping Down as Trump's White House Press Secretary

The network announced the 29-year-old's new gig in a press release on October 5, 2026. She's slated to begin on November 1, 2026.

CEO Suzanne Scott said, "Karoline's firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape. We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms."

Leavitt said she was "grateful for the opportunity" after previously appearing on the network in a variety of capacities and interviews.

"I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms," she said.