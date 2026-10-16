Donald Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Fired After Less Than a Week on the Job — Following 'Dumpster Fire' Debut

Just minutes before the bombshell report, President Trump told reporters he told Zacharia to consider stepping down from the position following harsh backlash.

"I said to Katie, 'You don't have to do this if you don't want to," Trump told reporters on Friday, October. 16, adding she's been treated "very rough" and "nastily" by the media.

The president added, "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider.'" The 80-year-old then noted, "Look, she has suffered over the last few days. Maybe it's not for her. "I said, 'You want to be happy in life.' I'll do whatever she wants."

Zacharia was press secretary for less than four days after being thrust into the spotlight when she was officially named Karoline Leavitt's replacement.