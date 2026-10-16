Donald Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Fired After Less Than a Week on the Job — Following 'Dumpster Fire' Debut
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Katie Zacharia is out as Press Secretary barely a week into her new gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, the 41-year-old is "transitioning out" of the position following a disastrous first press briefing on Tuesday, October 13.
'You Don't Have to Do This'
Just minutes before the bombshell report, President Trump told reporters he told Zacharia to consider stepping down from the position following harsh backlash.
"I said to Katie, 'You don't have to do this if you don't want to," Trump told reporters on Friday, October. 16, adding she's been treated "very rough" and "nastily" by the media.
The president added, "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider.'" The 80-year-old then noted, "Look, she has suffered over the last few days. Maybe it's not for her. "I said, 'You want to be happy in life.' I'll do whatever she wants."
Zacharia was press secretary for less than four days after being thrust into the spotlight when she was officially named Karoline Leavitt's replacement.
Katie Zacharia's Disastrous Press Briefing
Upon her hiring, Trump had praised Zacharia for her "unblemished record of support" and branded her a "loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!"
Zacharia's exit, if made official, will be shorter than Anthony Scaramucci's brief 11 days as White House communications director in 2017.
Zacharia appeared visibly nervous and ended her first, and only, press briefing after only 14 minutes. She read extensively from prepared remarks that praised Trump, including highlighting his accomplishments, and also described her role as amplifying his message.
She then called on reporters from Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail, working from a list of names she had prepared in advance.
Katie Zacharia Critics: 'She Could Barely Read'
Zacharia then revealed the administration had asked the Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to resign. When asked how she would manage the demands of the job while raising four children, Zacharia said the idea of missing evenings with her children was "completely unacceptable."
The ex-Fox News contributor then stumbled over her words: "So my president, excuse me, my husband... That's a – that's a good one." The remark drew laughter from the room.
Zacharia attempted to recover by calling Trump "the most family-friendly president we've ever had" and noting that he had hired her knowing she had four children and that the position would be demanding.
Following the briefing, a GOP communications expert called it a "dumpster fire," according to a report, and a senior administration official noted, "She should have gone on longer and had substantive answers ready. She could barely read."
A Lawyer Or Not?
Zacharia critics also questioned whether she was qualified to practice law, despite describing herself as a lawyer and being publicly introduced by the president as an attorney.
After being asked in which state she had passed the bar examination, Zacharia twice told reporters, "When I moved to China," before claiming the response resulted from a misunderstanding caused by noise from the presidential helicopter.
"I assumed the question was, 'Where were you after law school?'" she explained. "That's all I could hear over the sound of Marine One."
Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University with a law degree in 2011, but a legal qualification does not automatically authorize someone to practice law.