Watchdog Calls for Investigation Into White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Over Claims She's a Lawyer — Despite Reportedly Lacking a License

"Ms. Zacharia has represented herself as a lawyer repeatedly to buttress her reputation and credibility as a television legal commentator and now as the White House spokesperson, yet it seems it was all a lie," CFA Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith shared in a statement.

According to the California Business and Professions Code, somebody falsely "advertising or holding himself or herself out as practicing or entitled to practice law or otherwise practicing law who is not an active licensee of the State Bar, or otherwise authorized… to practice law" is committing a crime.

In California, if someone is found guilty of posing as a lawyer, they could face up to one year behind bars. They may also be ordered to pay $1,000 in fines.