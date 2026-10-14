Inside Donald Trump's Crumbling Administration — as Kimberly Guilfoyle Becomes Latest Official to Exit After Resigning as U.S. Ambassador to Greece
Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle is the latest name to exit President Donald Trump’s second administration. The White House said Tuesday, October 13, that Trump had asked the U.S. ambassador to Greece to resign after a string of damaging reports about her time in the role.
Her departure follows a year of turnover. Since the start of 2026, Trump has cycled through three Cabinet secretaries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Out After Explosive Report
Guilfoyle, 57, decried what she called false accusations and said she plans to vigorously defend her reputation.
It was reported that she asked a Republican donor to pay off $100,000 on her American Express card just before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing.
"Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today," she wrote in what appeared to be a text to donor Eric Deters.
Her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, disputed the authenticity of the messages.
Trump later told reporters, "She wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago."
Cabinet Exits Keep Piling Up
Kristi Noem was moved out of the Department of Homeland Security in March and given a new national security role. Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin replaced her. Noem and aide Corey Lewandowski have both denied a rumored affair.
Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi in April after months of bipartisan backlash over the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files. Todd Blanche took over on an acting basis.
Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer also left in April for the private sector, amid reported misconduct allegations. She and the department have not commented.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned effective June 30, citing her husband’s health. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt left at the end of August to spend more time with her young children.
Military and National Security Shake-Ups
The Pentagon announced Navy Secretary John Phelan’s departure in April without giving a reason. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll resigned in August after reportedly confronting Trump over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's handling of military leadership, according to reports from multiple publications.
Counterterrorism chief Joe Kent resigned in March over his opposition to the war in Iran. As of April, Trump and Hegseth had removed at least 13 generals and admirals from top posts.
Other Departures
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigned in May, with multiple outlets reporting a disagreement over fruit-flavored vapes. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in April that he would step down at the end of May.