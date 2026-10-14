Inside Donald Trump's Crumbling Administration — as Kimberly Guilfoyle Becomes Latest Official to Exit After Resigning as U.S. Ambassador to Greece

Guilfoyle, 57, decried what she called false accusations and said she plans to vigorously defend her reputation.

It was reported that she asked a Republican donor to pay off $100,000 on her American Express card just before her July 2025 Senate confirmation hearing.

"Honey, please I need you to get this done for me today," she wrote in what appeared to be a text to donor Eric Deters.

Her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, disputed the authenticity of the messages.

Trump later told reporters, "She wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago."