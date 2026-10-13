Donald Trump Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Never a Member of My Family' — as She Resigns From Ambassador Role Amid Corruption Allegations

When reports of alleged misconduct first surfaced, Trump said he had just heard about the allegations and described Guilfoyle as someone who was "always very nice."

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, became a familiar face on Fox News, where she co-hosted The Five before leaving the network in 2018.

She was married to Gavin Newsom, now California's governor, from 2001 to 2006. Guilfoyle began dating Donald Jr. in 2018, and the couple became engaged in 2020 before ending their relationship in late 2024.

Trump nominated her to serve as U.S. ambassador to Greece in December 2024, and the Senate confirmed her in September 2025.

On March 26, Greek Independence Day was celebrated at the White House. Guilfoyle and Trump were notably friendly with one another.

"Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her Kimberly. That's my little pet name, right? But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends," Trump said at the time.

"Come on up here, Kim, stay alongside of us."