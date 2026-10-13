Donald Trump Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Never a Member of My Family' — as She Resigns From Ambassador Role Amid Corruption Allegations
Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is distancing himself from Kimberly Guilfoyle, despite her past engagement to his son, Donald Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fallout between Trump and Guilfoyle is getting personal after a reporter asked the president about her former ties to the family following her resignation as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Trump: 'She Was Never a Member of My Family'
Trump rejected the suggestion that Guilfoyle was almost a member of his family, and noted, "No, she wasn't a member of my family."
"She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump told ABC News reporter Rachel Scott outside the White House. "But she went to Greece; she was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegations Explained
As Radar previously reported, Trump’s frustration with Guilfoyle reportedly stemmed from a series of allegations that she used her diplomatic position to benefit herself and her business associates.
According to a report, Guilfoyle allegedly asked Trump donor Eric Deters to pay $100,000 toward her credit card bill and promoted business deals involving wealthy Greek associates. Trump said he was "not happy" with the reports and was considering whether to remove her from her post.
The White House subsequently asked Guilfoyle to resign, which she did on Tuesday, October 13.
They Were Friends For Years
When reports of alleged misconduct first surfaced, Trump said he had just heard about the allegations and described Guilfoyle as someone who was "always very nice."
Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, became a familiar face on Fox News, where she co-hosted The Five before leaving the network in 2018.
She was married to Gavin Newsom, now California's governor, from 2001 to 2006. Guilfoyle began dating Donald Jr. in 2018, and the couple became engaged in 2020 before ending their relationship in late 2024.
Trump nominated her to serve as U.S. ambassador to Greece in December 2024, and the Senate confirmed her in September 2025.
On March 26, Greek Independence Day was celebrated at the White House. Guilfoyle and Trump were notably friendly with one another.
"Kimberly Guilfoyle has been my friend for a long time. I love calling her Kimberly. That's my little pet name, right? But you are the greatest, and I heard they love you over there. I hope you come back here in 12 years or whenever the term ends," Trump said at the time.
"Come on up here, Kim, stay alongside of us."
How Kimberly Guilfoyle Plans To Move Forward?
Guilfoyle has denied the allegations, saying she intends to defend her name and reputation.
"I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," Guilfoyle said on X. "I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."