Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Secret Burn Book’ Sparks Panic Among Donald Trump's Inner Circle — Following Her Resignation as U.S. Ambassador to Greece
Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle's ousting from MAGA leadership could prove detrimental to Republicans in President Donald Trump's inner circle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former Fox News employee might spill a few secrets, as she reportedly kept a "burn book" during her time in Trump's administration.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Burn Book' Poses Risk
An insider claimed, "Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships. Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back with nothing to lose."
Guilfoyle was booted from her position as United States ambassador to Greece after a political corruption scandal. While she bowed out in public, those behind the scenes fear an "angry Kimberly," who allegedly kept the Trump secrets scrawled down in a literal book. The book was compared to the journal in Mean Girls, which contained gossip (both true and false) about characters at the high school.
"Keeping Kimberly happy keeps Kimberly quiet," a source added.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Connection Is Beyond Political
Guilfoyle's book was given a nickname with an early 2000s edge, too. Those aware of the item called it "The Devil Wears MAGA," a reference to the book and movie adaptation The Devil Wears Prada.
The list of secrets is well-backed, as Guilfoyle isn't just another MAGA figurehead; she's been closely attached to the family.
In addition to serving in an official capacity, Guilfoyle was previously engaged to the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. A source explained she was "way inside that family and political operation for years."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of Immense Political Corruption
The White House asked for Guilfoyle's resignation after she was accused of asking for money in exchange for political favors. Leaked text messages between her and Eric Deters showed Guilfoyle asking for $100,000 to pay off an American Express card.
"You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve. I'm going to make you a lot of f---ing money," she was heard saying in leaked audio.
Deters claimed his professional relationship wasn't intended to be "quid pro quo," even if that's the direction Guilfoyle allegedly forced it.
"I cannot stand President Trump personally. I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I'm not a sucker," he said, backing the claims that she was asking for money for favors. Deters claimed he didn't give in to the pressure.
Upon learning the news of a political scandal, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly were "extremely p-----."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns
In response, the White House confirmed they'd like her to resign from her ambassador gig – and Guilfoyle complied.
On October 13, she wrote on X, "My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.
“While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."
However, she denied the allegations against her.