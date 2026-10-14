Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Secret Burn Book’ Sparks Panic Among Donald Trump's Inner Circle — Following Her Resignation as U.S. Ambassador to Greece

The White House asked for Guilfoyle's resignation after she was accused of asking for money in exchange for political favors. Leaked text messages between her and Eric Deters showed Guilfoyle asking for $100,000 to pay off an American Express card.

"You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve. I'm going to make you a lot of f---ing money," she was heard saying in leaked audio.

Deters claimed his professional relationship wasn't intended to be "quid pro quo," even if that's the direction Guilfoyle allegedly forced it.

"I cannot stand President Trump personally. I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I'm not a sucker," he said, backing the claims that she was asking for money for favors. Deters claimed he didn't give in to the pressure.

Upon learning the news of a political scandal, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly were "extremely p-----."