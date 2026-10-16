EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's New Press Secretary 'Just Played Lawyer on TV'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Zacharia became embroiled in controversy just days after taking up one of Washington's most demanding communications jobs.

Donald Trump 's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is facing embarrassing questions over whether she is actually qualified to practice law – despite describing herself as a lawyer and being publicly introduced by the president as an attorney.

The Wall Street Journal reported that she attempted California's bar exam without passing , while another publication said it found no evidence that she held a license to practice law in any state where she had lived.

The 41-year-old graduated from Pepperdine University with a law degree in 2011, but a legal qualification does not automatically authorize someone to practice law.

The dispute erupted after she struggled to answer questions about her legal qualifications, prompting scrutiny of her education, professional history, and previous employment in China.

"The fact that the president described her as an attorney has only intensified the scrutiny. It is the kind of distinction that might previously have attracted little attention, but when you're speaking for the White House, every word matters.

A source claimed: "The problem for Katie is that she's walked into a job where credibility is absolutely everything, and almost immediately she's having to explain her own professional background. There's a significant difference between having a law degree and being licensed to practice law, and it seems she has just played a lawyer for the TV cameras.

He said: "You can't be a general counsel to a company in the United States unless you're admitted to the bar to practice law."

The controversy deepened after attention turned to Zacharia's LinkedIn profile, which identified her as general counsel for Fix California , an organization associated with Trump ally Richard Grenell.

"Nobody is questioning whether Katie studied law or gained valuable experience working internationally. The issue is whether the way she's presented those qualifications has given people an impression that goes beyond what she's actually entitled to claim."

The insider continued, "Describing yourself as a lawyer, an attorney or general counsel can mean very different things professionally. When those distinctions become blurred, it inevitably raises questions about judgment and transparency.

"That answer about moving to China was particularly unfortunate because it turned what should have been a straightforward question into a much bigger controversy. Her explanation about struggling to hear over the helicopter may be entirely genuine, but it hasn't resolved the underlying question about her professional status. What should have taken a few seconds to clarify has now become a story about whether the president's own spokesperson can accurately explain her qualifications.

"A press secretary needs to establish trust with journalists, including those who are openly hostile to the administration. If reporters feel they're not getting straightforward answers about something as basic as professional credentials, that creates an additional obstacle before she's even properly established herself."

"The president calling Katie an attorney has made the situation more complicated because it effectively gave his personal endorsement to a professional designation that is now being questioned," the source added. "The White House will now want to establish precisely what qualifications she holds rather than allow uncertainty to overshadow her appointment.

"Katie is now facing an early test that has very little to do with the Trump administration's policies and everything to do with her personal credibility. The questions surrounding her time in China, the general counsel designation, and the California bar examination are all matters that can be clarified with documentation. Until that happens, the controversy risks becoming a total distraction from the job she's actually been appointed to do."