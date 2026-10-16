New White House Press Sec. Katie Zacharia Reveals Bizarre Reason Why She Failed Bar Exam Amid Scrutiny Over Legal Credentials

Addressing the controversy on Thursday’s episode of the Real America's Voice show Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec, Zacharia claimed she was preparing to move to Beijing, where her now-husband worked, when she took the bar exam.

She explained: "The results are somewhat inconsequential, because I knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China, and we left shortly thereafter.

"And after moving to China, I think, I didn’t really think much of the bar results or consider that something that I needed to focus on, and I was offered a job at an international practice division of a Chinese law firm."