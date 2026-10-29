Barack Obama Hits Back at Donald Trump as Cheesecake Factory Row Turns Sour — 'He Didn’t Even Mind Being Compared to Saddam Hussein'

He made fun of the Trump administration escalating his gag comparing the White House renovations to "Saddam Hussein opening a Cheesecake Factory", sparking rapturous laughter from supporters.

Obama said: "The President wasn't even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison.

"That part didn't bother him — but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory part."

Obama claimed he "mobilized" the whole government over the joke, and continued to describe the response from the administration following the remarks.

He explained: "The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury.