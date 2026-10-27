Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Trashes 'Stupid Person’ Barack Obama for Leaving White House 'Filthy, Dirty and Broken' as Prez Ramps Up Feud with Predecessor

picture of Donald Trump and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has laid into Barack Obama after his predecessor mocked his White House renovations.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2026, Updated 8:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has ramped up his war of words with Barack Obama after this predecessor mocked his White House renovations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump brought up Obama during his latest rally speech in Michigan Monday night, taking the opportunity to respond to the former president joking the commander-in-chief had the White House "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."

Article continues below advertisement

'This Place Is In Bad Shape'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump accused Obama of leaving White House in a bad state.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump, 80, says he was forced into giving the building a revamp as Obama, 65, left the place in a poor condition.

He said he told the press to tell Obama that "the White House is a symbol of America and when it's filthy, dirty and broken, when the windows are cracked, when the exterior monuments on the outside are good on one side and cracked on the other side, people notice that."

Trump added that he'd gone to the White House 20 years ago and was "surprised" by the condition it was in, saying: "This place is in bad shape, it really is.

"I made up for lost time because I did a job and it's in better shape than it was built and more beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Doesn't Like Successful Companies'

Picture of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Trump also slammed Obama for mocking Cheesecake Factory.

Article continues below advertisement

He also dismissed the notion that he "spends all his time" on renovations, saying he "literally" does it while walking home from the Oval Office.

Trump explained: "I'd walk, I'd look up, I'd say, 'boy that wall is really bad, let's go, we gotta' fix it, fellas.' And we have really talented people, they have a great touch."

The president also accused Obama of not liking "successful companies" by making the comparison to the franchise.

He ranted: "I fix things very good, very beautifully and I always build beautiful and inexpensive.

"He said, 'this isn't a Cheesecake Factory,' can you believe it, which is a very successful company. He doesn't like successful companies."

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Not Smart'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president called Obama a 'stupid person.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Mental health experts say Donald Trump is not fit to be president.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Donald Trump’s 'Disorganized' and 'Delusional' Beliefs Pose 'Extreme Danger' to Future of America, Forensic Psychiatrists Insist — Amid Calls for Prez's 'Mental Hospitalization'

Donald Trump Offers $1 Million for Voter Fraud Tips Leading to Convictions

Donald Trump Promises $1Million for Voter Fraud Tips Ahead of Midterms: 'Anybody Reporting' Will Be Paid

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the rally, Trump similarly lashed out at Obama, when speaking to the press earlier Monday at Joint Base Andrews.

He said: "For you to say it's a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president.

"He's not smart at all because of the way he ran the country. Only a stupid person would run the country like that," Trump said.

"We have to explain that to Obama because he doesn't understand it because he's not a smart guy," the president continued, saying Obama did not notice 'dirt and filth' that had not been cleaned and walls that had not "been cleaned for years."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Obama poked fun at the amount of gold Trump has used in White House renovations.

"Guys like Obama don't see it... He doesn't see broken ornaments on a building," Trump added, defending his updates to the White House.

During a Saturday campaign appearance for Democrats in Ohio, Obama poked fun at his successor's passion for building projects, remarking that Trump "should be on HGTV."

"Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House! Paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn and there's gold everywhere!"

He then turned his attention to Trump's elaborate gold decorations and ambitious construction projects.

"What's up with the gold?" Obama demanded. "I mean, he's got the one that's looking like Saddam Hussein opened a cheesecake factory."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.