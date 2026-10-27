Donald Trump Trashes 'Stupid Person’ Barack Obama for Leaving White House 'Filthy, Dirty and Broken' as Prez Ramps Up Feud with Predecessor

Trump, 80, says he was forced into giving the building a revamp as Obama, 65, left the place in a poor condition.

He said he told the press to tell Obama that "the White House is a symbol of America and when it's filthy, dirty and broken, when the windows are cracked, when the exterior monuments on the outside are good on one side and cracked on the other side, people notice that."

Trump added that he'd gone to the White House 20 years ago and was "surprised" by the condition it was in, saying: "This place is in bad shape, it really is.

"I made up for lost time because I did a job and it's in better shape than it was built and more beautiful."