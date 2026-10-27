Donald Trump Trashes 'Stupid Person’ Barack Obama for Leaving White House 'Filthy, Dirty and Broken' as Prez Ramps Up Feud with Predecessor
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 8:36 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has ramped up his war of words with Barack Obama after this predecessor mocked his White House renovations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump brought up Obama during his latest rally speech in Michigan Monday night, taking the opportunity to respond to the former president joking the commander-in-chief had the White House "looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."
'This Place Is In Bad Shape'
Trump, 80, says he was forced into giving the building a revamp as Obama, 65, left the place in a poor condition.
He said he told the press to tell Obama that "the White House is a symbol of America and when it's filthy, dirty and broken, when the windows are cracked, when the exterior monuments on the outside are good on one side and cracked on the other side, people notice that."
Trump added that he'd gone to the White House 20 years ago and was "surprised" by the condition it was in, saying: "This place is in bad shape, it really is.
"I made up for lost time because I did a job and it's in better shape than it was built and more beautiful."
'He Doesn't Like Successful Companies'
He also dismissed the notion that he "spends all his time" on renovations, saying he "literally" does it while walking home from the Oval Office.
Trump explained: "I'd walk, I'd look up, I'd say, 'boy that wall is really bad, let's go, we gotta' fix it, fellas.' And we have really talented people, they have a great touch."
The president also accused Obama of not liking "successful companies" by making the comparison to the franchise.
He ranted: "I fix things very good, very beautifully and I always build beautiful and inexpensive.
"He said, 'this isn't a Cheesecake Factory,' can you believe it, which is a very successful company. He doesn't like successful companies."
'He's Not Smart'
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Donald Trump’s 'Disorganized' and 'Delusional' Beliefs Pose 'Extreme Danger' to Future of America, Forensic Psychiatrists Insist — Amid Calls for Prez's 'Mental Hospitalization'
Prior to the rally, Trump similarly lashed out at Obama, when speaking to the press earlier Monday at Joint Base Andrews.
He said: "For you to say it's a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president.
"He's not smart at all because of the way he ran the country. Only a stupid person would run the country like that," Trump said.
"We have to explain that to Obama because he doesn't understand it because he's not a smart guy," the president continued, saying Obama did not notice 'dirt and filth' that had not been cleaned and walls that had not "been cleaned for years."
"Guys like Obama don't see it... He doesn't see broken ornaments on a building," Trump added, defending his updates to the White House.
During a Saturday campaign appearance for Democrats in Ohio, Obama poked fun at his successor's passion for building projects, remarking that Trump "should be on HGTV."
"Guy's building a ballroom that's bigger than the White House! Paved over the Rose Garden, put a helicopter pad on the South Lawn and there's gold everywhere!"
He then turned his attention to Trump's elaborate gold decorations and ambitious construction projects.
"What's up with the gold?" Obama demanded. "I mean, he's got the one that's looking like Saddam Hussein opened a cheesecake factory."