Saddam Hussein's Granddaughter Makes Shocking Appearance at Cartier Event in Dubai
The granddaughter of late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein resurfaced after years in exile at a luxe Cartier event in Dubai, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hareer Hussein Kamel showed off the glitzy event on her Instagram page, which features several posts praising her late granddaughter, as well as her taste for luxury items.
On her Instagram, Hareer Kamel shared a photo montage from the extravagant event for luxury jewelry brand Cartier in the United Arab Emirates.
She captioned the video, "Thank you for the beautiful invitation" along with a tulip emoji.
The video featured Saddam's granddaughter mingling with other high-profile guests.
Hussein Kamel wore a green and mustard yellow pattern dress, which she accessorized with a large Hermès Birkin bag and nude heels.
In one snap from the video, she smiled as she posed with two workers dressed in a matching red Cartier uniforms.
After the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Hussein Kamel and her mother, Raghad Hussein, were granted asylum in Jordan, where she has lived ever since.
Mixed between selfies and snaps of Hussein Kamel with family are posts praising her grandfather, who was executed in December 2006 after being found guilty of crimes against humanity.
Hussein Kamel captioned one post that featured photos of her and her grandfather, "May your soul rest in peace.. We can't help but have mercy on you in these difficult days. I am with my grandpa."
In another she wrote, "I love you and am proud of you today and every day and forever.. May God have mercy on you, the most powerful man, my leader and grandfather of the hero fighter Saddam Hussein, and may God have mercy on the martyrs of Iraq."
Saddam ruled over Iraq for nearly 25 years, over the course of which his Baath Party asserted their power through violence and brutal military force, including a the 1982 massacre of 142 Iraqi Shi’a Muslims.
Hussein Kamel's father, Hussein Kamel al-Majid, defected from Saddam in 1995. Shortly after he returned to Iraq — under the assumption that he would be protected — he was killed in a firefight, allegedly by Saddam's security forces.
In the years since Saddam's death, Raghad Hussein, who is Saddam's eldest daughter, has been accused of using her multi-million fortune to bolster the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), the jihadist group that emerged after the US invasion.
As of 2018, Hussein Kamel's mother remains on the Iraqi government's most wanted list, which includes 29 suspected ISIL fighters, 12 suspected al Qaeda members and 20 members of the Baath party, according to Al Jazeera.