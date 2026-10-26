Donald Trump, 80, Blasts Barack Obama as 'Grossly Incompetent' in Midnight Meltdown After Ex-Prez Mocks White House as 'Saddam Hussein Cheesecake Factory'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has slammed former President Barack Obama after the Democrat questioned his decoration choices, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Obama was appalled by Trump's interior design of the Oval Office, making it known to rally attendees; and Trump responded by reigning down a series of insults.
Trump Goes Off at Barack Obama at Midnight
Logging into his Truth Social at 12:42 a.m. EST, Trump brought down fury against Obama. Trump claimed Obama "paid off Iran," putting them on track to obtain nuclear weapons.
The 80-year-old's recent attacks on Iran, he claimed, are motivated by concern for the nation's ability to take up nuclear arms.
Trump also labeled his rival "grossly incompetent."
Trump Drags Abdul El-Sayed
Trump then directed his anger toward Obama's previous endorsements, claiming he had a poor track record for picking winners in elections.
The president wrote, "He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala (Harris), and likewise, she lost."
With Obama now backing Abdul El-Sayed for Senate, Trump predicted a similar fate. Trump is backing El-Sayed's Republican opposition, Rep. Mike Rogers.
Trump accused Obama of "campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP."
Further, El-Sayed was accused of being a "fake doctor." However, El-Sayed holds a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from Columbia University and a DPhil (Ph.D.) in public health from Oxford University.
Trump Brags Over Michigan Support
Trump pushed Michigan voters to send their support to Rogers, a MAGA ally. Trump claimed he won the state "big," suggesting those same people should carry their allegiance over.
The politician also alleged he "brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before."
In contrast, Trump alleged El-Sayed was "an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed – And there’s plenty."
Barack Obama Slams Trump's Interior Decor Choices
On Saturday, October 24, Obama addressed a crowd at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, throwing his support to Democrats as the midterm elections approach rapidly.
He claimed Trump's makeover for the Oval Office made it look "like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory." The focus on appearance at the White House left Obama to question if Trump was prioritizing America's top issues.
"Does anybody really think this guy in the White House right now is spending all that time thinking about these issues?" Obama asked. "I mean, I don't know if you've noticed, but he seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV."
Obama claimed Trump did a meager job at attempting to "drain the swamp" as well as clean up the Reflecting Pool. He claimed Trump was both unable to clean up government corruption while also turning the Reflecting Pool into a murky green swamp-like mess.