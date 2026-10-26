Donald Trump, 80, Blasts Barack Obama as 'Grossly Incompetent' in Midnight Meltdown After Ex-Prez Mocks White House as 'Saddam Hussein Cheesecake Factory'

Trump then directed his anger toward Obama's previous endorsements, claiming he had a poor track record for picking winners in elections.

The president wrote, "He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala (Harris), and likewise, she lost."

With Obama now backing Abdul El-Sayed for Senate, Trump predicted a similar fate. Trump is backing El-Sayed's Republican opposition, Rep. Mike Rogers.

Trump accused Obama of "campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP."

Further, El-Sayed was accused of being a "fake doctor." However, El-Sayed holds a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from Columbia University and a DPhil (Ph.D.) in public health from Oxford University.