Nicki Minaj Faces Brutal Backlash After Rapper Joins Trump at Michigan Rally Ahead of Midterms: 'Massively Stupid'

Minaj joined Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, where the president was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James.

She arrived aboard Air Force One and later took the stage to address the crowd.

“President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time,” she said, according to reports. “And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.”

Minaj also praised his presidency, saying, “Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country.”

She described the midterms as “a major turning point for our country” and urged voters to help elect the Republican candidates.