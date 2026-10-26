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Home > News > Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Faces Brutal Backlash After Rapper Joins Trump at Michigan Rally Ahead of Midterms: 'Massively Stupid'

Nicki Minaj faces backlash after supporting Trump at a rally
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj faces backlash after supporting Trump at a rally

Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj is facing online backlash after appearing alongside President Donald Trump at a Michigan rally ahead of the November midterm elections.

The rapper praised Trump and pledged to keep supporting him, but the event also drew attention after the president made an unsolicited remark about her body in front of the crowd.

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What Did Nicki Minaj Say at Trump’s Michigan Rally?

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Nicki Minaj praised President Trump and said she will support him again
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj praised President Trump and said she will support him again

Minaj joined Trump in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25, where the president was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James.

She arrived aboard Air Force One and later took the stage to address the crowd.

“President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time,” she said, according to reports. “And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.”

Minaj also praised his presidency, saying, “Since he's come back, he's changed the energy of our country.”

She described the midterms as “a major turning point for our country” and urged voters to help elect the Republican candidates.

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Why Did Trump’s Comments About Minaj Spark Backlash?

Nicki asked young Americans to vote for Trump in the midterms
Source: MEGA

Nicki asked young Americans to vote for Trump in the midterms

The controversy intensified when Trump interrupted his remarks to compliment Minaj’s appearance.

“By the way, I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj,” he told the audience. “That’s hard to miss.”

The crowd cheered as Minaj got up and waved.

Trump later added, “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.”

However, the remark prompted backlash from critics on social media.

One critic wrote, "This is so f---ing weird, but of course it’s Trump so I’m not really surprised," and an X user said, "WOW! I’ll never get used to a PRESIDENT speaking like this."

Minaj has also faced backlash for her MAGA support.

One Facebook user asked, "Where is the crowd of people that always says celebrities should not have opinions about politics?" and another said, "What a massively stupid woman."

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What Did Minaj Say About Trump and the Midterm Elections?

Nicki at H&M show in Paris
Source: MEGA

Nicki at H&M show in Paris

Minaj has become increasingly vocal about her support for the president.

Her appearance at the Michigan rally followed a September interview on Fox NewsThe Ingraham Angle, where she said she was honored to work with Trump and would not make excuses for her support.

She has also encouraged young Americans to “vote red now” in the midterms.

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President Trump held a roundtable discussion on cybercrime targeting senior
Source: MEGA

President Trump held a roundtable discussion on cybercrime targeting senior

Minaj’s growing political involvement also prompted speculation about a possible White House role.

Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of himself interviewing the rapper aboard Air Force One and joked, “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

The post did not announce an official appointment or confirm that Minaj had been offered the job.

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