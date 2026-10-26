Trump White House Staffer Floats Nicki Minaj as Possible Press Secretary After Air Force One Appearance
Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
A White House official jokingly floated Nicki Minaj as a possible replacement for press secretary after the rapper joined President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Oct. 25.
White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video on X showing himself speaking with Minaj during Trump's flight to Michigan.
After Minaj praised Trump's work ethic, business background, and foreign policy, Cheung captioned the post, "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"
The exchange came days after Katie Zacharia left the position following a five-day tenure, the shortest in the history of the White House press secretary role.
Air Force One Video Sparks Talk
In the video, Cheung questioned Minaj about Trump's campaign schedule, the economy, and polling. Minaj praised the president's work ethic, saying he wakes at 4 a.m. and outworks people half his age.
She also complimented Trump's understanding of business and foreign policy while criticizing what she described as attacks from the legacy media.
The White House's official X account responded to Cheung's post with an eyes emoji, while Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz addressed Minaj's fanbase, writing, "Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??"
Minaj responded to Cheung with an American flag and grinning-face-with-sweat emojis. She also shared footage showing the interior of Air Force One.
Michigan Rally Appearance With Trump
Minaj later joined Trump at his campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, where she urged voters to support Republicans ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
She praised Trump as a resilient leader and said his return to office had changed the country's energy.
Trump then called attention to Minaj from the stage, telling her to stand as the crowd cheered.
The Trump War Room account further fueled the social media chatter, posting, "Press Secretary [Nicki Minaj] has a nice ring to it!"
Why The Press Secretary Job Is Open
Katie Zacharia's departure created the opening after she served as Trump's press secretary for just five days.
Her tenure followed a rocky first briefing and questions about her professional credentials, including her description of herself as a lawyer despite not passing the California bar exam.
Zacharia succeeded Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August after serving as Trump's press secretary during his second administration.
No Official Appointment Announced
Despite the White House's online reaction, there has been no official announcement that Minaj is being considered for the job.
Minaj's political support for Trump has become increasingly public. In November 2025, she praised the White House after it used a mashup featuring her song "Beez in the Trap" in a TikTok video featuring Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
In January 2026, the White House also shared a TikTok featuring Trump and Minaj together, further highlighting their increasingly visible political association.