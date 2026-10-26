Trump White House Staffer Floats Nicki Minaj as Possible Press Secretary After Air Force One Appearance

A White House official jokingly floated Nicki Minaj as a possible replacement for press secretary after the rapper joined President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Oct. 25.

White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video on X showing himself speaking with Minaj during Trump's flight to Michigan.

After Minaj praised Trump's work ethic, business background, and foreign policy, Cheung captioned the post, "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"

The exchange came days after Katie Zacharia left the position following a five-day tenure, the shortest in the history of the White House press secretary role.