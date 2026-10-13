EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Huge MAGA Voter Backlash Ahead of Midterms

The president, 80, is confronting signs of declining enthusiasm across Republican strongholds, particularly in Michigan, where former supporters are citing rising living costs, foreign policy decisions and political exhaustion.

Donald Trump is facing a growing backlash from disillusioned MAGA supporters who are threatening to abandon Republicans in November's midterm elections, raising fears voter frustration could hand Democrats a crucial advantage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

With four weeks until the elections, party officials are struggling to mobilize volunteers as Democrats seek to capitalize on the discontent.

A political strategist source told us: "The biggest danger for Trump isn't that millions of his supporters are suddenly going to become Democrats. It's that people who once couldn't wait to vote for him are beginning to wonder whether it's worth turning out at all.

"These are voters who stood in the rain for hours to attend his rallies, defended him through every controversy and believed he was going to make their lives better. Now some are struggling to reconcile those promises with what they're experiencing every day. If enough of them stay home in November, the consequences for Republicans could be devastating."

Another Republican insider added: "There's a growing sense of frustration within parts of the MAGA movement that Trump has lost sight of the issues that brought him to power. People voted for cheaper groceries, affordable gasoline, secure jobs and an end to America's involvement in foreign wars.

"Instead, they're watching their household bills rise while the president talks about projects that seem completely removed from their everyday struggles. That doesn't mean they've stopped identifying as Republicans, but it does mean their enthusiasm is no longer something the party can take for granted."