EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Facing Huge MAGA Voter Backlash Ahead of Midterms
Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing a growing backlash from disillusioned MAGA supporters who are threatening to abandon Republicans in November's midterm elections, raising fears voter frustration could hand Democrats a crucial advantage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president, 80, is confronting signs of declining enthusiasm across Republican strongholds, particularly in Michigan, where former supporters are citing rising living costs, foreign policy decisions and political exhaustion.
Disillusioned Trump Supporters Raise Concerns About Republican Turnout
With four weeks until the elections, party officials are struggling to mobilize volunteers as Democrats seek to capitalize on the discontent.
A political strategist source told us: "The biggest danger for Trump isn't that millions of his supporters are suddenly going to become Democrats. It's that people who once couldn't wait to vote for him are beginning to wonder whether it's worth turning out at all.
"These are voters who stood in the rain for hours to attend his rallies, defended him through every controversy and believed he was going to make their lives better. Now some are struggling to reconcile those promises with what they're experiencing every day. If enough of them stay home in November, the consequences for Republicans could be devastating."
Another Republican insider added: "There's a growing sense of frustration within parts of the MAGA movement that Trump has lost sight of the issues that brought him to power. People voted for cheaper groceries, affordable gasoline, secure jobs and an end to America's involvement in foreign wars.
"Instead, they're watching their household bills rise while the president talks about projects that seem completely removed from their everyday struggles. That doesn't mean they've stopped identifying as Republicans, but it does mean their enthusiasm is no longer something the party can take for granted."
'He's Losing Touch With The American People'
Jim Pasek, a retired pharmaceutical worker from Gobles who twice supported Trump, recently told the New York Times about Trump: "He's not making sense."
He added: "It confuses me, and then I just get disgusted and tune out."
Pasek believes Trump has become increasingly disconnected from ordinary Americans, particularly over gasoline prices and his decision to pursue military action despite campaigning against foreign wars.
"He's losing touch with the American people," Pasek added.
Political analyst Charlie Cook has described the potential electoral consequences of Trump's policies as a "red undertow" – Republicans withdrawing their support without necessarily embracing Democrats.
The concern among Republicans is even relatively small numbers of disillusioned conservatives staying home could determine closely contested congressional races.
Polling and Local Elections Highlight Shifts in Republican Enthusiasm
A New York Times/Siena University poll found 61 percent of Democrats were certain to vote, compared with 56 percent of Republicans.
Democrats also held a seven-point advantage among registered voters, rising to nine points among likely voters.
Lindsay Kronemeyer, a former Republican statehouse candidate who previously campaigned for Trump, described to the Times an unmistakable change in her community.
She said: "People are just more focused on everyday life."
Kronemeyer added: "I don't hear the chatter on the Republican side of 'Trump this, Trump that.' He's just not there in my head anymore."
In Ottawa County, where MAGA candidates previously dominated local government, their representation has fallen from eight county commission seats to three.
Republican divisions have also intensified in neighboring Berrien and Kent counties.
Former Michigan Republican lawmaker Al Pscholka attributed the disengagement to exhaustion with Trump's confrontational political approach.
He said: "People are tired."
And he added: "The whole divider-in-chief thing, it's gotten to the point where it's just exhausting."
Doug Koopman, a Kent County Republican official, also acknowledged difficulties recruiting campaign volunteers, with election literature reportedly remaining undistributed.
"There's very low energy on the Republican side," Koopman said.
Some Former Supporters Consider Staying Home as Others Remain Loyal
Brandon Tremaine, a Texas graduate student who supported Trump in 2020, has openly questioned whether he will participate.
He said: "President Trump has been saying, 'Vote as if I was on the ballot,' and that's exactly what I'm going to do – not vote."
Yet Trump's core supporters remain committed.
Jeff Gilbert, another Michigan voter, insisted to the Times: "I'll go the length with Trump."
Others remain undecided rather than politically converted.
Sebastian Covey, who voted for Trump in 2024, described struggling with expensive gasoline, housing costs and a lengthy commute.
"I should care more, but it's hard to keep up," he said.
Warren Stewart, a Michigan home restorer, similarly questioned Trump's economic leadership while ruling out supporting Democrats."Does he really know what he's doing?" Stewart asked. He added: "I just spent $60 on $30 worth of groceries and am about to go fill up for $5 a gallon."