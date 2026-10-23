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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Claims 'Perfect' Katie Zacharia Got 'Freaked Out' After Media 'Started Screaming at Her' — Days Before Her Firing

Donald Trump spoke out on Katie Zacharia's first press briefing at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke out on Katie Zacharia's first press briefing at the White House.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump hit back at the media after the short-lived White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia's first and only press conference, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Friday, October 23, during a rally in Florida, Trump claimed Zacharia was "perfect" as he accused the media of making her nervous.

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'She Freaked Out'

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Donald Trump called out the media after Katie Zacharia's firing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out the media after Katie Zacharia's firing.

"I told the story today to the fake news, when I walked out on that beautiful helipad, you know, we have the fake news, hundreds, hundreds, I have never seen so many," he claimed. "They’re getting worse."

"No wonder that poor young woman, she was a perfect, beautiful woman when she walked into that press room and they started screaming at her, she freaked out," he said of Zacharia.

"And I said, ‘You know what? There are nicer ways for you to make a living," he continued. "You want to deal with these maniacs, you can deal if you want, but there are easier ways for you to live."

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Katie Zacharia Fired After Awkward Press Conference

Katie Zacharia's first press conference at the White House lasted around 15 minutes.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia's first press conference at the White House lasted around 15 minutes.

Zacharia had her first press conference on October 13. However, she left many viewers confused when it lasted only around 15 minutes – roughly half of which she spent on her introduction and praise for President Trump.

In the end, she only took three questions and then abruptly ended the meeting.

As the clips spread on social media, she was criticized for appearing nervous and unprepared.

Days after Zacharia's press conference, she was fired.

"President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man," she wrote via social media after she was let go. "I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him."

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Donald Trump Asks Katie Zacharia to Reconsider Job

Donald Trump expressed his doubts Katie Zacharia could be 'happy' in the job.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump expressed his doubts Katie Zacharia could be 'happy' in the job.

Trump told reporters earlier this month that he asked Zacharia to reconsider taking the job for her own good and questioned whether she could be truly "happy" as press secretary.

"I said to Katie, 'You don't have to do this if you don't want to," he said at the time. "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider.' ... I said, 'You want to be happy in life.'"

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Karoline Leavitt Speaks Out on Katie Zacharia Firing

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Karoline Leavitt called White House Press Secretary a 'tough job.'
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt called White House Press Secretary a 'tough job.'

Prior to Zacharia, Karoline Leavitt served as White House Press Secretary for nearly two years. She resigned in August to spend more time with her family and pursue other career options.

"Well, look, White House press secretary is a tough job," she said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "Many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics. It takes a lot of preparation, and sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there."

"The job, obviously, was not for her, but we wish her and her family well, and I think I know the president is continuing to look over options," she continued. "There’s a lot of people who want that job. It’s an amazing job. It provides you with incredible opportunities, and I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him in the country well."

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