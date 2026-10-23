Donald Trump Claims 'Perfect' Katie Zacharia Got 'Freaked Out' After Media 'Started Screaming at Her' — Days Before Her Firing

"I told the story today to the fake news, when I walked out on that beautiful helipad, you know, we have the fake news, hundreds, hundreds, I have never seen so many," he claimed. "They’re getting worse."

"No wonder that poor young woman, she was a perfect, beautiful woman when she walked into that press room and they started screaming at her, she freaked out," he said of Zacharia.

"And I said, ‘You know what? There are nicer ways for you to make a living," he continued. "You want to deal with these maniacs, you can deal if you want, but there are easier ways for you to live."