Trump Claims He Told Ousted Katie Zacharia He Wasn't Sure She Could 'Ever Be Happy' as White House Press Secretary

Before she was ousted , Zacharia was frequently compared to Anthony Scaramucci , who was fired after 10 days as White House Communications Director in 2017. Sources confirmed Zacharia is "transitioning" into a different job with the Trump administration.

Katie Zacharia is out as White House Press Secretary after five days, the shortest tenure for a press secretary in U.S. history, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shortly before the announcement, the President informed reporters he told Zacharia he didn't know if she could "ever be happy" in the role.

"She's been loyal to me from day one for a long time, but it's not an easy job, and I think she was really treated very unfairly, so I'll speak to her about it," Trump said at the time.

Trump reportedly told her she's "better off being happy."