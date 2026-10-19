Inside Katie Zacharia's Brutal Firing After Just One Week as Trump's White House Press Secretary — as 'Susie Wiles Gave the Kill Order'

Katie Zacharia’s run as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary is over after just five days, following a poorly received debut briefing, scrutiny over her legal credentials and two difficult Fox News appearances.

The 41-year-old conservative commentator was appointed Oct. 9 to replace Karoline Leavitt and began the job Oct. 12.

She held one briefing on Oct. 13 that lasted about 14 minutes and included questions from only three reporters. Her five-day tenure is the shortest in the history of the position.