Susie Wiles Accused of 'Feeding' Katie Zacharia to Sean Hannity in 'Sanctioned Hit' Before White House Press Secretary's Ouster, Sources Reveal

Zacharia's first briefing lasted just 14 minutes, during which she read prepared remarks praising Donald Trump before taking questions from reporters.

During the briefing, she stumbled while discussing the challenge of balancing the job with raising four children and accidentally referred to Trump as her husband before correcting herself.

The backlash continued when Zacharia appeared on Hannity's Fox News program on Thursday.

The host had initially defended her against what he called the "abusively biased corrupt news media," but later pressed her about her performance.

One source told Politico the interview amounted to a "sanctioned hit," while another claimed Wiles and Alvarez had "fed" Zacharia to Hannity.

A separate administration official disputed the allegation, saying, "Susie and Sean do talk, but Susie did not need to feed her to Sean or anybody else. It's not her style."

The official added, "And Hannity wasn't the nail in her coffin; her hit [on Fox & Friends] this morning was, as well as her weird answer on being a lawyer."