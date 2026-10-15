Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reportedly Considering 'Firing' Chief of Staff Susie Wiles: 'She's Burned a Lot of People'

Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles could be on the way out.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, RadarOnline has learned.

Rumors of Wiles' potential termination come from a newsletter published on Thursday, October 15, which claims Trump is privately asking allies for their opinions about her performance.

Article continues below advertisement

GOP Source on Susie Wiles: 'She's Burned A lot of People'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Trump is reportedly looking for a replacement for his Chief of Staff.

Article continues below advertisement

The discussions reportedly come as the president grows frustrated with his political standing ahead of the November midterm elections.

Wiles' critics are trying to undermine her standing with Trump, according to reports. Allies have circulated negative coverage involving Wiles and people in her inner circle.

One Republican operative close to the White House said, "She's burned a lot of people."

Article continues below advertisement

Potential Replacements for Susie Wiles

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

There’s a shortlist of people who could replace Wiles, including Stephen Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

Potential replacements reportedly include Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, New York Yankees president Randy Levine, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Article continues below advertisement

Criticism Over Her Family's Russian Operations

Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: Mega

Wiles’ daughter and two Trump advisers represent Republika Srpska, a semi-autonomous Bosnian Serb entity.

Article continues below advertisement

Scrutiny has also been focused on foreign consulting work involving Wiles' daughter and Trump advisers.

Katie Wiles is a partner at Continental Strategy, which signed a $35,000-per-month contract to represent Republika Srpska, a semi-autonomous Bosnian Serb entity.

The firm says Katie did not lobby U.S. officials on its behalf.

Trump advisers James Blair and Chris LaCivita have also faced scrutiny over paid consulting work connected to the region.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Image of Pete Hegseth

Will the U.S. Livestream Nidal Hasan's Execution by Firing Squad? Everything to Know After Pete Hegseth's Announcement

President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Son-in-Law Jared Kushner's $6Billion Foreign Investment Empire Under Fire in Explosive White House Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

White House Response

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

The White House has denied allegations they're looking for a Chief of Staff replacement.

Trump has strongly denied that Wiles is in danger of losing her job. He called the report "TOTAL FAKE NEWS" and said she remains his trusted adviser with his "COMPLETE confidence."

White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez also dismissed the anonymous sources, describing the administration as a united team.

Trump is reportedly sounding out allies about replacing Wiles, while her critics are raising concerns about her inner circle. However, the White House has publicly rejected the report.

As Radar previously reported, Wiles has reportedly been sidelined on major decisions, with the latest example being Trump's selection of Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.

Wiles would have otherwise chosen a different candidate, according to people familiar with the situation, believing Zacharia was not suitable. The president is believed to have selected Zacharia for her loyalty.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.