Donald Trump Reportedly Considering 'Firing' Chief of Staff Susie Wiles: 'She's Burned a Lot of People'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, RadarOnline has learned.
Rumors of Wiles' potential termination come from a newsletter published on Thursday, October 15, which claims Trump is privately asking allies for their opinions about her performance.
GOP Source on Susie Wiles: 'She's Burned A lot of People'
The discussions reportedly come as the president grows frustrated with his political standing ahead of the November midterm elections.
Wiles' critics are trying to undermine her standing with Trump, according to reports. Allies have circulated negative coverage involving Wiles and people in her inner circle.
One Republican operative close to the White House said, "She's burned a lot of people."
Potential Replacements for Susie Wiles
Potential replacements reportedly include Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, New York Yankees president Randy Levine, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Criticism Over Her Family's Russian Operations
Scrutiny has also been focused on foreign consulting work involving Wiles' daughter and Trump advisers.
Katie Wiles is a partner at Continental Strategy, which signed a $35,000-per-month contract to represent Republika Srpska, a semi-autonomous Bosnian Serb entity.
The firm says Katie did not lobby U.S. officials on its behalf.
Trump advisers James Blair and Chris LaCivita have also faced scrutiny over paid consulting work connected to the region.
White House Response
Trump has strongly denied that Wiles is in danger of losing her job. He called the report "TOTAL FAKE NEWS" and said she remains his trusted adviser with his "COMPLETE confidence."
White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez also dismissed the anonymous sources, describing the administration as a united team.
Trump is reportedly sounding out allies about replacing Wiles, while her critics are raising concerns about her inner circle. However, the White House has publicly rejected the report.
As Radar previously reported, Wiles has reportedly been sidelined on major decisions, with the latest example being Trump's selection of Katie Zacharia to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.
Wiles would have otherwise chosen a different candidate, according to people familiar with the situation, believing Zacharia was not suitable. The president is believed to have selected Zacharia for her loyalty.