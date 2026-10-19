Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp 'Pushed' Prez to Hire Katie Zacharia as White House Press Secretary — Only for Him to Fire Her a Week Later

Zacharia went on Sean Hannity's show on October 15 to clear the air about her rough briefing.

However, it only added more questions about the press secretary's credentials and was allegedly the last straw Trump needed to fire her.

Hannity explained why he questioned Zacharia.

"A lot of people talk about her being on the show last night; I just assumed after three days she would want an opportunity to put it to rest," Hannity said.

"And I just — I assumed otherwise if she went back in the briefing room having not addressed it in her own way, I felt like it gave her an opportunity to do that, that it would [be all-consuming] in her next briefing. So I figured, you know, let's hear what she thought about for three days, what she thinks. But we will see what happens. Peter Doocy, we appreciate it, thank you," he added.

When Doocy said Hannity had given the former press secretary "straightforward questions that could have had straightforward answers," the Fox News host responded, "I mean, I felt — I just expected a different answer last night, personally. Anyway, we wish everybody the best."