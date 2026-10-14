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Home > Politics > White House

Who is Tyler Zacharia? Everything to Know About Trump's New Press Secretary Katie's Husband

All About Trump's New Press Secretary Katie's Husband Tyler Zacharia
Source: @ MEGA

Katie Zacharia succeeded Karoline Leavitt.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

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Newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia made headlines at her first briefing on Tuesday, October 13, when she accidentally said “my president” instead of “my husband.”

She quickly corrected herself, saying, “So my president, excuse me, my husband.” The slip has people curious about who her husband, Tyler Zacharia, is.

Tyler is a film producer and corporate executive whose work spans Hollywood projects, independent films, and international finance. He has produced or executive-produced more than 15 feature films, with some profiles putting the total above 20, and holds senior business roles at several entertainment companies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal all about Trump’s new press secretary’s husband.

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All About Tyler Zacharia’s Education and Career

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Image Of Katie Zacharia
Source: @ KATIE ZACHARIA/ IG

Katie Zacharia succeeded Karoline Leavitt to become the new White House Press Secretary.

Zacharia studied international politics and military security at Georgetown University. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University in 2016.

After college, he moved to Beijing and worked in emerging-markets private equity. From 2007 to 2013, he was a vice president at SGI Frontier Capital, which was formerly Schulze Global Investments and was later acquired by Cerberus Capital Management. According to his LinkedIn profile, as reported by Newsweek, he oversaw investments in China, Mongolia, and Brazil.

Zacharia is now chief operating officer of 2521 Entertainment, where he leads finance, operations, and deal-making, according to his LinkedIn page. He also manages business operations for Boies Schiller Entertainment and CenterStage Technologies, according to the information provided.

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Film Credits: 'The Irishman’ and ‘Silence’

Image Of Katie Zacharia
Source: @ KATIE ZACHARIA/ IG

Tyler has worked in Beijing in private equity before entering film production.

Zacharia’s credits include Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (2019), 'Silence' (2016), 'Roofman' (2025), 'The Breadwinner' (2026), and 'The Brink of War' (2026).

He is also a producer on “Young Washington,” a 2026 biopic about George Washington from Angel Studios. The film was directed by Jon Erwin, and 2521 Entertainment is among its production companies.

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About Tyler's Marriage, Children In Claifornia

Source: @ KATIE ZACHARIA/ IG

The couple have married in 2011 and have four children who remain a priority in their lives.

Tyler and Katie Zacharia have been married since May 2011. They have four children, three sons and a daughter, and have lived in Southern California.

Both spent time in Beijing at the same point. Katie worked as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm from 2011 to 2013.

At her briefing, Katie said her husband and children are moving to the Washington area.

“I adore my family. They are my priority,” she said. She also explained that Tyler was in D.C. that week so the family could celebrate two birthdays together.

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About Tyler and Katie's Career and Work Commitments

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Image Of Katie Zacharia
Source: @ KATIE ZACHARIA/ IG

Katie's political appointment draws attention towards her family life.

President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that Katie would replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the role in August. Katie, 41, had been a senior communications adviser for Truth Social and a frequent defender of Trump on television.

Her first briefing lasted about 14 minutes, and she took questions from just three reporters. Trump later told reporters, “I thought she was very good.”

Tyler’s career, meanwhile, remains centered on film production and entertainment business operations. He has largely stayed out of the political spotlight.

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