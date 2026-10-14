Who is Tyler Zacharia? Everything to Know About Trump's New Press Secretary Katie's Husband

Newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia made headlines at her first briefing on Tuesday, October 13, when she accidentally said “my president” instead of “my husband.”

She quickly corrected herself, saying, “So my president, excuse me, my husband.” The slip has people curious about who her husband, Tyler Zacharia, is.

Tyler is a film producer and corporate executive whose work spans Hollywood projects, independent films, and international finance. He has produced or executive-produced more than 15 feature films, with some profiles putting the total above 20, and holds senior business roles at several entertainment companies.

RadarOnline.com can reveal all about Trump’s new press secretary’s husband.