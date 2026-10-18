Katie Zacharia's Bikini Photos Resurface After She's Fired as Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary After Just One Week

Zacharia's brief stint as White House press secretary reportedly ended when she was pulled from an interview with The Wall Street Journal just five days into the job.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller allegedly interrupted the conversation in her West Wing office so she could speak with Vice President J.D. Vance.

However, she never returned to finish the interview with The Journal.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, she said, "I did everything in my power to effectuate a briefing in the limited time and information I had," she said. "My goal was to serve President Trump and the American people to the best of my ability."