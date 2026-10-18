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Katie Zacharia's Bikini Photos Resurface After She's Fired as Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary After Just One Week

image of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia's bikini photos reportedly resurfaced after her abrupt exit as Donald Trump's White House press secretary.

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Oct. 18 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Katie Zacharia's bikini photos have reportedly resurfaced after her brief and turbulent stint as Donald Trump's White House press secretary came to an abrupt end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 42-year-old's Instagram account appeared to undergo a purge of swimsuit pictures after she accepted the high-profile position.

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Bikini Photos Reappear After White House Exit

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image of Katie Zacharia allegedly removed her bikini photos before she started as press secretary.
Source: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Katie Zacharia allegedly removed her bikini photos before she started as press secretary.

Zacharia allegedly removed bikini photos from her Instagram account shortly after Trump announced on October 9 that she would become his new press secretary.

She officially began the position on Monday, October 12, but the images have since reportedly reappeared following her departure on October 16.

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Katie Zacharia Previously Shared Thoughts on Revealing Outfits

image of Katie Zacharia has previously shared her thoughts on revealing clothing.
Source: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Katie Zacharia has previously shared her thoughts on revealing clothing.

Zacharia has previously offered her perspective on women wearing revealing clothing in public.

"I do think there's a line that's crossed," she explained in a resurfaced YouTube interview. "I have seen bikini-style gym attire. I think there is a place for that."

She continued, "I think if you look great, then I am all for the bikinis, but I don't think it's an appropriate gym outfit."

Zacharia also suggested women opt for something "a little more covering."

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Katie Zacharia Pulled From 'The Wall Street Journal' Interview

image of Katie Zacharia was reportedly pulled away from a 'The Wall Street Journal' interview before leaving her White House position.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia was reportedly pulled away from a 'The Wall Street Journal' interview before leaving her White House position.

Zacharia's brief stint as White House press secretary reportedly ended when she was pulled from an interview with The Wall Street Journal just five days into the job.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller allegedly interrupted the conversation in her West Wing office so she could speak with Vice President J.D. Vance.

However, she never returned to finish the interview with The Journal.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, she said, "I did everything in my power to effectuate a briefing in the limited time and information I had," she said. "My goal was to serve President Trump and the American people to the best of my ability."

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Donald Trump Says He Told Katie Zacharia to 'Reconsider'

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image of Donald Trump told Katie Zacharia to 'reconsider' the position after her first press briefing.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump told Katie Zacharia to 'reconsider' the position after her first press briefing.

Her reported dismissal followed a rocky first briefing, which lasted approximately 14 minutes and included just three questions.

Zacharia said she had less than 24 hours to prepare and received background information on the morning of her appearance.

Trump later described encouraging Zacharia to reconsider the position.

"I said to Katie, 'You don't have to do this if you don't want to,'" Trump told reporters, claiming she had been treated "very rough" and "nastily" by the media.

He continued, "I said, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider.'"

"Look, she has suffered over the last few days. Maybe it's not for her," Trump added. "I said, 'You want to be happy in life.' I'll do whatever she wants."

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