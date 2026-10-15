White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Quietly Deletes Bikini Photos From Social Media After Landing High-Profile Role
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 5:20 p.m. ET
New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has quietly deleted bikini pictures from her social media after landing her new job, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The veteran political commentator, 41, officially replaced Karoline Leavitt in the high-profile position last week, a move announced by President Donald Trump.
Instagram Given a Professional Makeover
Following the confirmation, Zacharia appeared to give her Instagram account a professional makeover, reportedly removing snaps of herself wearing a swimsuit.
According to a publication, pictures of Zacharia in a revealing two-piece have now vanished, although it’s unclear exactly when she took them down.
Zacharia had used her Instagram to flaunt a lavish lifestyle, including documenting her showbiz parties, glamorous getaways, being on the set of Fox, and working out in the gym.
Katie Zacharia Once Called Out 'Bikini-Style Gym Attire'
However, she has been critical previously about gym wear etiquette, calling out women wearing revealing outfits while working out by saying they should wear "a little more covering."
Zacharia once said: "I do think there's a line that’s crossed. I have seen bikini-style gym attire. I think there is a place for that. I think if you look great, then I am all for the bikinis, but I don't think it’s an appropriate gym outfit."
However, the new White House Press Sec. has also recently attracted criticism over her own looks by outspoken political commentator Megyn Kelly.
During a recent installment of her podcast, Kelly tore into Zacharia for everything from her makeup to her demeanor at her first White House press briefing.
"You should be the consummate professional in your presentation, which means dialing back the makeup, dialing back the over-the-top curls and the hair, and maybe covering up a little bit more underneath that suit jacket," Kelly claimed.
Megyn Kelly Tears Into Katie Zacharia
"You're not there to turn anybody on," she added. "You're there to look like a professional."
"And by the way," the conservative commentator continued. "It's advice I've given to other officials, cabinet officials, and others in the Trump administration, and I think some of them took my advice and were very well served by it."
She noted, "Obviously, I have no problem with glam makeup or hair. Not today, I don't really have any. But in general, I have no problem with it. But I do think you have to earn it, and she hasn't yet."
"So dial it back. 20 percent less makeup, the sparkly eyeshadow, just dial it back, and you'll get there with the American people if you are smart and credible," Kelly added.
Kelly also called Zacharia out for first day jitters.
"Okay, so a little stumbly because she was nervous, which you could hear, and so was she," the 55-year-old concluded.
"I mean, it was fine," she said of the briefing. "Part of it is the look. You know, she’s got very heavy makeup on."
She went on, "I'm just going to say, I know she’s auditioning for a job on Fox News. They all are. Look at Dana Perino, she was too."
"It's been a long line of Republican press secretaries whose real goal is to wind up on Fox News," Kelly declared. "I get it. But Roger Ailes will be the first to tell you, when you are in a job in which you need to be taken seriously, you need to present as a serious person."