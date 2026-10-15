White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Quietly Deletes Bikini Photos From Social Media After Landing High-Profile Role

However, she has been critical previously about gym wear etiquette, calling out women wearing revealing outfits while working out by saying they should wear "a little more covering."

Zacharia once said: "I do think there's a line that’s crossed. I have seen bikini-style gym attire. I think there is a place for that. I think if you look great, then I am all for the bikinis, but I don't think it’s an appropriate gym outfit."

However, the new White House Press Sec. has also recently attracted criticism over her own looks by outspoken political commentator Megyn Kelly.

During a recent installment of her podcast, Kelly tore into Zacharia for everything from her makeup to her demeanor at her first White House press briefing.

"You should be the consummate professional in your presentation, which means dialing back the makeup, dialing back the over-the-top curls and the hair, and maybe covering up a little bit more underneath that suit jacket," Kelly claimed.