Megyn Kelly Slams Katie Zacharia for Wearing 'Heavy Makeup' and Showing Cleavage During White House Press Briefing: 'She Needs to Dial It Back'

"You should be the consummate professional in your presentation, which means dialing back the makeup, dialing back the over-the-top curls and the hair, and maybe covering up a little bit more underneath that suit jacket," Kelly claimed.

"You’re not there to turn anybody on," she added. "You’re there to look like a professional."

"And by the way," the commentator continued. "It’s advice I’ve given to other officials, cabinet officials and others in the Trump administration, and I think some of them took my advice and were very well served by it."