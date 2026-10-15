Megyn Kelly Slams Katie Zacharia for Wearing 'Heavy Makeup' and Showing Cleavage During White House Press Briefing: 'She Needs to Dial It Back'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has a lot to say about Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During a recent installment of her podcast, Kelly tore into the 41-year-old for everything from her makeup to her demeanor at her first White House press briefing.
Katie Zacharia's First White House Press Briefing
"You should be the consummate professional in your presentation, which means dialing back the makeup, dialing back the over-the-top curls and the hair, and maybe covering up a little bit more underneath that suit jacket," Kelly claimed.
"You’re not there to turn anybody on," she added. "You’re there to look like a professional."
"And by the way," the commentator continued. "It’s advice I’ve given to other officials, cabinet officials and others in the Trump administration, and I think some of them took my advice and were very well served by it."
Megyn Kelly Dissects Katie Zacharia's Appearance
"Obviously, I have no problem with glam makeup or hair. Not today, I don’t really have any. But in general, I have no problem with it," she noted. "But I do think you have to earn it, and she hasn’t yet."
"So dial it back. 20 percent less makeup, the sparkly eyeshadow, just dial it back, and you’ll get there with the American people if you are smart and credible," she added.
'She's Got Very Heavy Makeup on'
Kelly also called Zacharia out for first day jitters.
"Okay, so a little stumbly because she was nervous, which you could hear, and so was she," the 55-year-old concluded.
"I mean, it was fine," she said of the briefing. "Part of it is the look. You know, she’s got very heavy makeup on."
Megyn Kelly Accuses Katie Zacharia of 'Auditioning' for Fox News
She went on, "I’m just going to say, I know she’s auditioning for a job on Fox News. They all are. Look at Dana Perino, she was too."
"It’s been a long line of Republican press secretaries whose real goal is to wind up on Fox News," Kelly declared. "I get it. But Roger Ailes will be the first to tell you, when you are in a job in which you need to be taken seriously, you need to present as a serious person."