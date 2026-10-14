White House Official On 'Chopping Block' and Should 'Begin Looking for a New Job' Following Katie Zacharia's Hiring, Source Claims — as Their 'History' Collides

Trump’s new press secretary was reportedly not Chief of Staff Susie Wiles' preferred choice. The decision has raised questions about Zacharia’s connections to Corey Lewandowski, a former adviser to ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Lewandowski reportedly handpicked Zacharia to serve as the Department of Homeland Security's public-facing television representative while Noem was leading the agency.

After Noem was fired in March, Zacharia reportedly left DHS after about six weeks. It was reported that she was among more than two dozen former Noem allies placed on an unofficial blacklist.

Lauren Bis, then an assistant secretary for public affairs at DHS, reportedly limited Zacharia's opportunities to appear on television. Bis now works in the White House communications office, where she is reportedly set to work under Zacharia.

The history between the two has raised questions about whether their past disagreements could spill over into their new working relationship.

"It would be wise for Lauren to begin looking for a new job given their history," one source noted.