Karoline Leavitt Makes Subtle Jab at White House Press Sec. Successor Katie Zacharia After Her Sudden Firing — 'The Job Obviously Wasn't for Her'

Leavitt noted that the job "takes a lot of preparation and sometimes you don't know how someone will perform until they go out there."

Following the departure of Zacharia, whom Leavitt "wished all the best", the 29-year-old will be involved in the process of finding a new successor in the role.

She explained, "I've offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well."

When it comes to whom Trump will choose next for the position, Leavitt told Fox News the president "is continuing to look over options."

"There's a lot of people who want that job. It's an amazing job. It provides you with incredible opportunities."