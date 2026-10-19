Ex-White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Claims 'Legacy Media' Is Focusing on Her to 'Distract' From Trump's 'Major Wins'

Hannity questioned whether the White House should have prepared Zacharia more thoroughly and challenged her legal credentials.

She graduated from Pepperdine University in 2011 but did not pass the California bar exam before moving to China to work for an international law firm. Zacharia acknowledged consulting people who advised her that it was acceptable to describe herself as a lawyer but not an attorney.

Hannity cited a report showing that Zacharia had engaged with 15 social media posts identifying her as an attorney. She said she had reposted the title others gave her but did not endorse it.

Hannity urged her to explain her background more directly, saying, "Why not just say, 'I went to Pepperdine Law School and then took a different career path, and I took the bar once and didn't pass it.'"

The 64-year-old questioned why she had taken only three questions during her debut briefing and warned that the press corps would not be a friendly audience.

Hannity also acknowledged the challenges of the position, saying, "And I know a lot of press secretaries over the years, and following on the heels of [former press secretary] Karoline Leavitt is very tough. And speaking for Donald Trump makes everything tougher."