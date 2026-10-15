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Home > Top Stories Right > Karoline Leavitt

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Defends Quitting Post and Reveals What She Really Thinks of Donald Trump

picture of Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt has opened up about her decision to quit her role as White House press secretary and what she thinks of Donald Trump.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

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Karoline Leavitt has defended her decision to step down as White House press secretary, while also denying a popular conspiracy over why she quit before the midterms.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Leavitt, 29, opened up about her old job during a conversation with her Instagram followers, where she was asked what she would be doing for work going forward.

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'I Was Working 60+ Hours A Week'

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picture of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt spoke of her gruelling schedule in her former role.

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The mom-of-two explained: "I will officially be joining Fox News as a TV contributor... so I will continue making appearances on various shows.

"I have a couple of other projects I am working on. But mainly I am staying home and doing a whole lot of this."

One fan followed up her comment by sending her a follow-up question that read: "If you are going to be working, why did you leave the Press Sec position?"

She replied: "As Press Sec, I was working in the office 60+ hours a week, traveling the world and always on call 24/7.

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Killing Off Conspiracy Theory Regarding Departure

picture of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Leavitt played down rumors about why she quit her position.

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"Now I am home with my kids every day and am doing some TV hits. These things are not the same ma'am."

She was then asked about whether the Donald Trump had failed to tell her about a "threat to Air Force One" while she was on board — and whether that was the reason she quit.

Leavitt replied: "Please stop believing everything you see on social media and read actual news.

"I was not on that plane. I was not even on that trip. I was home with my kids.

"And even if I was, I wouldn't have left my job over it!

"Every time you step on Air Force One, you know the risk of traveling with the President.

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'He's The Best Boss — He's Hilarious'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Leavitt was full of praise for her ex-boss.

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"I have been to the Middle East with him before. I have spoken on matters of war at the podium which also comes with great risk. Threats come with the job.

"That's a stupid online rumor. Zero truth in it."

Another follower went route one with their questioning, asking Leavitt if Trump is "nice/kind"?

"Yes! He’s the best boss," Leavitt gushed, posting her answer across a photo with the commander-in-chief, in which he flashes a big thumbs-up.

"People don’t see this side of him because the media doesn’t show it, but he has been nothing but kind and uplifting to me, even since departing," she continued. "He's also hilarious. Love him!"

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picture of Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio
Source: MEGA

Leavitt also defended 32-year age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio.

Leavitt went on to advise "girls in age-gap relationships" — Leavitt’s own husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior.

"Forget the haters and follow your heart!" Leavitt advised her fans, sharing a picture with her real-estate developer spouse, whom she met in 2022 during her New Hampshire congressional campaign (She lost the general election to Chris Pappas). They had their first child in 2024 and married in 2025.

She added: "He's the absolute best husband and dad in the world. Everyone gets why we are together when they actually meet him and see us together."

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