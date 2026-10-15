Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Defends Quitting Post and Reveals What She Really Thinks of Donald Trump

"Now I am home with my kids every day and am doing some TV hits. These things are not the same ma'am."

She was then asked about whether the Donald Trump had failed to tell her about a "threat to Air Force One" while she was on board — and whether that was the reason she quit.

Leavitt replied: "Please stop believing everything you see on social media and read actual news.

"I was not on that plane. I was not even on that trip. I was home with my kids.

"And even if I was, I wouldn't have left my job over it!

"Every time you step on Air Force One, you know the risk of traveling with the President.