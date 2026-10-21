'The View' Co-Hosts Blame Trump for Not Vetting Katie Zacharia Before Disastrous Turn as Press Sec. — as Ana Navarro Claims She Got Job for 'Looking Like Barbie'

Alyssa Farah Griffin said the press secretary role was more demanding than Zacharia appeared prepared for.

"The easiest part of the job is going into the briefing room and answering questions from the press corps," Griffin said. "You have to know what’s going on in all parts of the government at all times, shadow the president. So she failed at the easiest part of the task."

Griffin joked that Zacharia lasted "half an Anthony Scaramucci" and added, "This is not on her. This is on the president and his Chief of Staff. They didn't vet, they didn’t interview, they didn't do a background check. They clearly didn't do a security clearance check because that would've shown her educational background.”

She also warned, "It's starting to feel like late 2020, when the wheels are falling off, and things are about to get real scary, and I really hope that's not the case."