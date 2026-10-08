The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims She 'Convinced' Donald Trump 'Not to Fire' Anthony Fauci During Her Stint in the White House

Griffin went on to reflect on her own time as a White House aide, detailing one instance when she stood her ground.

"I mean, I could point to very specific things, like convincing the former president — er, the current president — to not fire Tony Fauci," she recalled. "That’s a reason it was important for me to be in the room."

"I can think of different things, but you can always wrestle with there’s only two choices you could have made and I never know what the right choice is," she added.