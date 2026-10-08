The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims She 'Convinced' Donald Trump 'Not to Fire' Anthony Fauci During Her Stint in the White House
Oct. 8 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin has claimed she's the reason Dr. Anthony Fauci wasn't fired during Donald Trump's first term, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a recent episode of the Behind the Table podcast with Brian Teta, she described a so-called “prisoner’s dilemma” for GOP politicians and Trump. In her experience, more Republicans are fed up with his antics than they let on, but they maintain their silence to keep him on their side.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Convinced Trump Not to Fire Fauci
Griffin went on to reflect on her own time as a White House aide, detailing one instance when she stood her ground.
"I mean, I could point to very specific things, like convincing the former president — er, the current president — to not fire Tony Fauci," she recalled. "That’s a reason it was important for me to be in the room."
"I can think of different things, but you can always wrestle with there’s only two choices you could have made and I never know what the right choice is," she added.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Testimony
This isn't the first time Griffin has admitted to pushing back against the president.
In 2022, she also testified to the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th that she'd "work around" his orders.
Trump Reportedly Wanted to Minimize COVID-19 Talk
At the time, she also said that Trump's 2020 re-election campaign wanted to minimize COVID-19 talk since it wasn't "driving home a message" for his re-election.
Griffin came up with her own idea on how to keep the public informed.
"One of my solutions was, I would put the doctors on regional television because no one would notice," she admitted. "I would just literally put, like, Dr. Birx in this studio that we had, and she would do like 4 hours of regional TV interviews in places that were having big outbreaks."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Trump Pushed Back Over COVID Interviews
"At one point Kellyanne Conway told me, ‘Do not put the’ — she and Hope cornered me in the Oval in front of the President and said, ‘Alyssa, keeps putting the doctors on TV,'" Griffin recalled. "'It’s driving down the numbers. It’s scaring people over COVID. You need to tell her not to have the doctors on.’"
She added, "And so the President told me point-blank to not have them on TV anymore."