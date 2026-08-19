Everything to Know About Dr. Anthony Fauci and His Congressional Hearing — After He Invoked His Fifth Amendment Right During Heated Exchange

Dr. Anthony Fauci was thrust back into the national spotlight during a heated Senate hearing focused on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former top U.S. health official, who left federal government service in 2022, appeared before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on July 29 after being subpoenaed by Republican Senator Rand Paul. He invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times as he was questioned about the origins of COVID-19 and the government's handling of the pandemic, at one point describing Paul as "unhinged."

RadarOnline.com can now reveal everything to know about Fauci and his recent congressional hearing.