Donald Trump Blasted For Complimenting Nicki Minaj's 'Beautiful A--' Amid Press Sec. Job Links — 'His Wife Must Be Proud'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been blasted for referencing Nicki Minaj's backside during his latest rally.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, made observations about the Anaconda star's looks before she made an appearance at the rally in Port Huron, Michigan.
'That's Hard To Miss'
He told supporters: "By the way, look at one hell of a beautiful a-- before... Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."
Following applause from the audience, the President continued: "Stand up. That's hard to miss. I hope Nicki was not insulted but we love Nicki. She has been with us for a long time."
The rapper subsequently took to the platform to champion the President's economic achievements, seemingly unbothered by the comments.
However, Trump's remarks sparked anger elsewhere, with many critics taking to X vent their anger.
'People Get Fired From Jobs For Saying These Things'
One wrote: "This is your president, ladies and gentlemen," while another added: "This can't be real, his wife must be proud."
A third chimed in: "People get fired from jobs for saying these things," as a fourth commented: “This is f--king embarrassing."
A fifth added: "All I see is a classless a--."
Trump's compliment to Minaj came after Trump offered a similar one to GOP Ohio Senate candidate Jon Husted's backside: "I looked at his (Husted's) a--" before adding, "I've never done that with a man before."
Minaj Teases Press Sec. Role
Prior to the president’s controversial remarks, Minaj, 43, was spotted in conversation with Steven Cheung, the White House director of communications, aboard Air Force One en route to the rally in Michigan.
Cheung posted the clip of their conversation on X, and floated the idea that Minaj may become Trump's new Press Secretary, after Katie Zacharia's exit earlier this month.
He wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!"
Minaj subsequently responded with an American flag and sweating emoji.
One of the questions Cheung asked Minaj, who was wearing a $6,000 Gucci suit for the affair, was how she viewed the state of the economy under Trump.
Minaj responded: "Well, we have a president who understands economics first of all. You know, I've said before that the president is, naturally, a businessman. He's worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank."
She continued: "If he can do that himself, with his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country."
Before appearing at the rally, Minaj told the Daily Mail: "This election is the most important midterm election of our lifetimes,
"We need to make sure that our great President has a great team in Congress to work with during his final two years in office so he can continue to create great programs like the Trump accounts, which I am a proud supporter of."