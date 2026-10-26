Donald Trump Blasted For Complimenting Nicki Minaj's 'Beautiful A--' Amid Press Sec. Job Links — 'His Wife Must Be Proud'

He told supporters: "By the way, look at one hell of a beautiful a-- before... Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss."

Following applause from the audience, the President continued: "Stand up. That's hard to miss. I hope Nicki was not insulted but we love Nicki. She has been with us for a long time."

The rapper subsequently took to the platform to champion the President's economic achievements, seemingly unbothered by the comments.

However, Trump's remarks sparked anger elsewhere, with many critics taking to X vent their anger.