Donald Trump Insists He 'Kicked Epstein the H--- Out of Mar-a-Lago' After Ohio Speech Interrupted by Heckler

He then declared: "You know who he came up with? All of the friends of the Democrats.

"That's what they do. They're sick, weak people."

Trump, 80, has previously claimed he had a falling out with Epstein because the financier poached many of his Mar-a-Lago staff.

Speaking in July to reporters on Air Force One, he said: "Everyone knows the people that were taken. People were taken out of the spa hired by him.

Trump went on to say: "I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa. I don't want to taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, out of here."