Donald Trump Insists He 'Kicked Epstein the H--- Out of Mar-a-Lago' After Ohio Speech Interrupted by Heckler
Oct. 29 2026, Updated 9:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump insists he booted Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in his latest rally speech overshadowed by taunts from a protestor.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, had been speaking in support of U.S. Senate candidate Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at Ohio University when a man in the audience yelled: "Trump went on Epstein's plane."
'I Threw Jeffrey Epstein Out Of My Club'
The outburst was met with a chorus of boos as the l supporters started chanting "USA, USA" while he was escorted out of the building.
And when the crowd calmed down, Trump began to address the s-- pest and the protestor's claim.
He said: "I threw Jeffrey Epstein out of my club like 20 years ago. That was a great thing I did."
"I threw Epstein the h--- out of Mar-a-Lago,' he continued, claiming that he was "totally exonerated" by the documents that his administration released about the shamed financier.
Democrats Are 'Sick, Weak People'
He then declared: "You know who he came up with? All of the friends of the Democrats.
"That's what they do. They're sick, weak people."
Trump, 80, has previously claimed he had a falling out with Epstein because the financier poached many of his Mar-a-Lago staff.
Speaking in July to reporters on Air Force One, he said: "Everyone knows the people that were taken. People were taken out of the spa hired by him.
Trump went on to say: "I didn't know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, Listen, we don't want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa. I don't want to taking people. And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, out of here."
Hecker Claims He Sang 'The Epstein Plane Song'
Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.
The protestor at the Ohio rally was later identified as Rob Potylo, a musical comedian and political activist who goes by "Robby Roadsteamer.""
When he's not interrupting Trump rallies, Potylo posts anti-Trump parody songs on YouTube.
After the protest in Ohio, the activist shared an "uncut" version of the heckle on X, showing he wore a pro-Trump hat to get into the event.
"Just got Trump in Chillicothe Ohio!", he posted on his X page. "Sang The Epstein Plane song, called him 'Pumpkin Spice P---' and gave him the finger then got attacked!"
Potylo has previously released a song on YouTube, titled, Jeffrey Epstein Plane, referencing Epstein's notorious plane used to fly guests to his island. The plane was known in media reports as the "Lolita Express."
Trump fired back, claiming the protester was "paid" and "not a young guy."
Potylo was arrested by federal agents in January during an ICE protest in Minneapolis, Boston.com reported. He was also apprehended by ICE in Portland, Oregon, in October 2005, the report added.
He claims to have traveled to Minneapolis to "see what I could do to sort of help the cause and bring my art to the darkest areas."