EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Eyes London Life Amid Growing Royal Connections'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Top Gun hero Tom Cruise seems to be keeping his sights on England, while cozying up to the nation's royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tom Cruise's Growing Ties to British Royals
According to sources, Cruise, 64, is increasingly making Britain his professional and personal playground, spending more time in London and turning his British movie premieres into glittering royal events.
Sources said his increasingly close relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate only makes the city more attractive.
Tom Cruise's Royal Connections Run Deep
"Nobody does spectacle like the British royals," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"In London, Tom isn't just another actor promoting another movie. He's treated like the American king of the city. Hollywood treats him like a movie star. London treats him like a visiting head of state."
Cruise's ties to the royal family date back to 1992, when he and then-wife Nicole Kidman crossed paths with Princess Diana at the premiere of Far and Away.
Years later, Diana allegedly took her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, behind the scenes of the Mission: Impossible set.