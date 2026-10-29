EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Eyes London Life Amid Growing Royal Connections'

"Nobody does spectacle like the British royals," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"In London, Tom isn't just another actor promoting another movie. He's treated like the American king of the city. Hollywood treats him like a movie star. London treats him like a visiting head of state."

Cruise's ties to the royal family date back to 1992, when he and then-wife Nicole Kidman crossed paths with Princess Diana at the premiere of Far and Away.

Years later, Diana allegedly took her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, behind the scenes of the Mission: Impossible set.