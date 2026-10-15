Everything to Know About the 'Anti-Mar-a-Lago' Face Trend Taking Over Hollywood

Behavioral scientist and social psychologist Jordan Bridger told the Daily Mail that the trend can also be understood as a form of group signaling.

“Faces work as quick identity badges. When one look becomes tied to a particular crowd, people who do not want to be read as part of that crowd start to drift the other way, toward softer, more ‘undone’ looks. Social psychologists call this distinction-seeking: we pick the markers that say who we are and who we are not,” he said.

Bridger said an obviously altered appearance can be interpreted as an effort to attract attention, while a more natural-looking face may signal a sense of ease or status.

He also argued that expressive facial features can appear more open and trustworthy than a highly polished face with limited movement.

Still, the psychologist pointed out the contradiction at the heart of the trend: “The irony is that ‘natural’ also takes work, so it is still a performance, just a quieter one.”

Psychiatrist Sam Zand, founder and CEO of Anywhere Clinic, agreed that the look can be viewed as a response to beauty becoming associated with political identity. But he cautioned that rejecting one beauty standard can create another.

“A preference for a more natural appearance can feel freeing, but it can become another pressure if women are expected to prove their authenticity through how they look,” Zand said.