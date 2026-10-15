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Home > Entertainment > Hollywood

Everything to Know About the 'Anti-Mar-a-Lago' Face Trend Taking Over Hollywood

Emma Stone, Donald Trump, and Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Hollywood stars have started following the trend while Trump had once admired people who resemble popular personalities

Oct. 15 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

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The “anti-Mar-a-Lago” face is gaining attention in Hollywood as cosmetic surgery trends shift toward subtler, less obvious results.

The aesthetic is positioned as a contrast to the highly recognizable look associated with the so-called “Mar-a-Lago face,” a term used to describe an overtly polished style linked to the Palm Beach social scene and, more recently, prominent figures in Donald Trump’s political orbit.

The emerging alternative favors natural movement, recognizable features, and results that do not immediately reveal cosmetic work.

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What is the Anti-Mar-a-Lago Face?

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Emma Stone
Source: MEGA

Emma Stone is one of those personalities who has started following the trend

The look is centered on remaining recognizable rather than creating a dramatically transformed appearance.

Double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Melinda Lacerna Kimbrell, owner of LA Plastic Surgery, told the Daily Mail that the defining feature is that a person still looks like themselves.

Her practice and professional credentials are also independently documented by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society.

“You should notice that he or she looks rested, healthy, and refreshed – not immediately begin counting the procedures,” she explained.

Kimbrell described the aesthetic as “anti-obvious plastic surgery,” rather than being opposed to cosmetic procedures altogether. The goal is a refreshed appearance without an overtly altered or frozen look.

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Which Hollywood Stars are leading the Trend?

Lindsay Lohan
Source: MEGA

Lindsay Lohan is another personality who is following the same trend

Several A-list names have been cited as examples of the shift.

Kimbrell pointed to Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway and Lindsay Lohan as embodying the refreshed-but-recognizable look “from a purely aesthetic standpoint.”

She specifically cautioned that their appearances should not be taken as evidence that any particular celebrity has undergone a specific procedure.

Kimbrell also said there has been a “definite pendulum swing” toward the understated aesthetic in recent months, as clients become more conscious of conspicuous filler and cosmetic work.

The trend, however, may extend beyond individual beauty preferences.

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Why Experts Say It Is More Than Beauty

Anne Hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway has also got a refreshed-but-recognizable look

Behavioral scientist and social psychologist Jordan Bridger told the Daily Mail that the trend can also be understood as a form of group signaling.

“Faces work as quick identity badges. When one look becomes tied to a particular crowd, people who do not want to be read as part of that crowd start to drift the other way, toward softer, more ‘undone’ looks. Social psychologists call this distinction-seeking: we pick the markers that say who we are and who we are not,” he said.

Bridger said an obviously altered appearance can be interpreted as an effort to attract attention, while a more natural-looking face may signal a sense of ease or status.

He also argued that expressive facial features can appear more open and trustworthy than a highly polished face with limited movement.

Still, the psychologist pointed out the contradiction at the heart of the trend: “The irony is that ‘natural’ also takes work, so it is still a performance, just a quieter one.”

Psychiatrist Sam Zand, founder and CEO of Anywhere Clinic, agreed that the look can be viewed as a response to beauty becoming associated with political identity. But he cautioned that rejecting one beauty standard can create another.

“A preference for a more natural appearance can feel freeing, but it can become another pressure if women are expected to prove their authenticity through how they look,” Zand said.

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How it Contrasts with the MAGA Makeover

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The ongoing trend is different compared to MAGA makeover which gained recognition after Donald Trump took office

The Anti-Mar-a-Lago face is the opposite of the MAGA makeover trend that swept Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump took office.

That look was defined by copious use of Botox, a Miami-Bronze tan, puffy lips, and silky smooth skin.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Trump has long expressed admiration for those who look like they are from Hollywood “central casting,” and the hyper-feminine aesthetic, often seen as a status symbol linked to his circle, reflects that.

Psychologist Jordan Conrad, based in New York, told the outlet that the MAGA look was driven by a desire to reinforce classic feminine traits, with traditional gender roles being a strong belief in the MAGA world.

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