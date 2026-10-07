GOP Senator Has Meltdown Over Mitch McConnell On-Air as He's Urged to Tell Ailing Republican to 'Step Down'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Senator Thom Tillis raged during an appearance on MS NOW after he was asked whether his longtime mentor, Mitch McConnell, should step aside after a three-month absence from Capitol Hill, RadarOnline can reveal.
On Tuesday, October 6, the North Carolina Republican, appearing as part of a promotional tour for his new book, faced pointed questions from anchor Peter Alexander on State of Play about the 84-year-old Kentucky senator’s capacity to finish out his final term,
Joe Biden Comparison Triggers Thom Tillis
As Radar previously reported, McConnell returned to the Senate on September 14 after more than 90 days away following a fall at his home in mid-June.
He arrived in a wheelchair, thinner than before, and has since been seen assisted by staff while largely avoiding detailed interviews with reporters.
The extended disappearance, with sparse official updates, had fueled speculation about his health and whether Kentucky constituents would be better served by an early resignation.
Alexander opened by asking why McConnell’s constituents would not benefit if he stepped down and allowed someone else to serve the remaining months. Tillis responded that it was "the same question that people ask of Biden."
When the anchor noted that Joe Biden is no longer president while McConnell remains a sitting senator, Tillis shifted ground. He argued that Republicans had previously followed "bad advice" from those who downplayed concerns about Biden's fitness for another term.
While Biden faced intense scrutiny in his final months in office, he continued public appearances. McConnell, by contrast, was largely out of public view for roughly 92 days before his dramatic mid-September return.
'That Man's Brain Is as Sharp as It Ever Is'
Tillis insisted the situations were not equivalent because of his personal contact with McConnell.
"I've had conversations with Mitch," he said. "That man's brain is as sharp as it ever is. His body’s failing him because he’s had a lifelong struggle with polio."
He described a recent meeting in which McConnell spent less than 30 seconds on his own health before pivoting to policy.
According to Tillis, the conversation quickly turned to supporting Ukraine, saving the Senate, and protecting the filibuster.
"Does that sound like a man who's not prepared to actually finish out his term?" Tillis asked.
McConnell himself has acknowledged the physical toll.
In a statement upon his return, McConnell's noted his recovery is "a long and often frustrating process" complicated by the lingering effects of childhood polio.
He said he is "still not quite back to 100 percent" but would do his best to be present for tough votes.
Retirement Already Set for Mitch McConnell
Tillis repeatedly noted that McConnell is already retiring at the end of his term and is not seeking re-election.
The North Carolina senator, who himself is leaving the Senate, declined to say he would personally urge his mentor to resign early.
He rents a carriage house on McConnell's Washington property and has long called the Kentucky Republican a mentor, even naming a dog after him.
The prolonged absence complicated Senate vote counts during a period when Republicans needed reliable attendance.
McConnell's office provided limited details for weeks after the June 14 hospitalization, which later involved pneumonia and rehabilitation before his August discharge and September return.
Trump Goes Off About Mitch McConnell Question
Observers have noted that McConnell has been wheeled through the Capitol and outside his home since returning, often smiling or giving a thumbs-up but offering few substantive comments to the press.
Colleagues have reported brief private conversations focused on legislative priorities, echoing Tillis’ perspective.
President Trump was asked directly whether McConnell should resign because of his health but declined to give a clear answer.
During a White House interview on October 5, Trump instead pivoted to Biden's pardons, then criticized the interview itself, telling the publication, "You haven't asked me one f---ing positive question."