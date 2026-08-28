Joe Biden 'Discussed Pardoning Donald Trump' While in Bed with Wife Jill, Republican Governor Claims
Aug. 28 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Joe Biden reportedly discussed the possibility of pardoning Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report, while lying in bed with his wife, Jill.
That's according to Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who revealed he spoke with Biden about the idea back in 2023, only to discover the president had already been mulling the move himself.
Joe and Jill Biden Contemplated Pardoning Donald Trump Before Leaving Office
In his new memoir, Cox explains, while he had no loyalty to Trump, a pardon from Biden could help ease tensions between Republicans and Democrats.
At the time, Trump was facing criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, even as he was in the early stages of his third run for president.
"Mr. President, I know this might sound crazy, but I think you should pardon Donald Trump," Cox recalled telling Biden, as detailed in a preview of the book in The Atlantic. Cox writes that Biden's response surprised him.
"You know, I've actually considered this for a while," Biden reportedly confessed. "In fact, just this week as we were lying in bed, Jill and I had a long conversation about it."
Biden said that although people were "demanding justice" for Trump, he was seriously considering a pardon.
Joe Biden Grants Clemency to Son Hunter
Before leaving office, Biden would grant 80 pardons, including issuing decrees to controversial figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and his own troubled son, Hunter Biden. Trump, however, never got one.
Joe's decision to pardon Hunter sparked instant debate, with Biden's defenders calling it a fair act. Critics, however, accused him of putting his family ahead of the country.
By ultimately granting the pardon on Dec. 2, 2024, Joe spared Hunter from a potential prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions.
The then-outgoing president had previously pledged not to use presidential powers for the benefit of his family.
Joe Biden Declared 'Enough is Enough'
Joe's decision came just weeks before Hunter was set to be sentenced for his gun conviction and tax guilty plea, and less than two months before Trump was set to return to the White House.
At the time, Joe said in a statement: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted.
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong.
"There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."
Donald Trump Had an Angry Reaction to Hunter Biden's Pardon
The pardon marked the end of a lengthy legal saga for Hunter, who revealed he was under federal investigation in December 2020 – shortly after his father’s election victory.
Trump's reaction was immediate, quickly slamming the announcement on Truth Social, while questioning whether the pardon extended to January 6 rioters who had stormed the Capitol building in 2021.
He wrote: "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"
Just moments after retaking office in 2025, a still-seething Trump brushed off questions about Joe's last move.
"I think it was unfortunate that he did that [but] we won’t discuss that now," the new president said at the time. "There's plenty of time to discuss that."