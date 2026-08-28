Joe Biden 'Discussed Pardoning Donald Trump' While in Bed with Wife Jill, Republican Governor Claims

In his new memoir, Cox explains, while he had no loyalty to Trump, a pardon from Biden could help ease tensions between Republicans and Democrats.

At the time, Trump was facing criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, even as he was in the early stages of his third run for president.

"Mr. President, I know this might sound crazy, but I think you should pardon Donald Trump," Cox recalled telling Biden, as detailed in a preview of the book in The Atlantic. Cox writes that Biden's response surprised him.

"You know, I've actually considered this for a while," Biden reportedly confessed. "In fact, just this week as we were lying in bed, Jill and I had a long conversation about it."

Biden said that although people were "demanding justice" for Trump, he was seriously considering a pardon.