EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Healthy and Happy' Lindsay Lohan's Return to the Spotlight — As 'Freaky Friday' Star Turns 40

Lohan, 39, rapidly rose to fame in the late '90s when she took on the dual role of adorable redhead twins in The Parent Trap (1998), starring alongside Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson.

As her career progressed, she went on to become an icon of the early 2000s in Freaky Friday (2003), Mean Girls (2004), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Just My Luck (2005) and more.

However, like many former child stars in the acting world, she eventually fell prey to the darker side of the entertainment industry as she struggled with substance abuse, DUI's, became embroiled in Hollywood feuds and slowly fell out of the spotlight.