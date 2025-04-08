Reformed Wild Child Lindsay Lohan Shares Her Wildest Sex Confessions Yet — From How She Rated A-List Lovers to Story So Eye-Wateringly Raunchy it Put Diners Off Their Meals
Lindsay Lohan has turned her life around after bagging a host of Netflix movie deals, a Freaky Friday spin-off and an unlikely settled family life.
But it wasn’t long ago the actress, now 38, was one of Hollywood's most outrageous stars known for racking up more A-list lovers than film roles.
Here RadarOnline.com reveals her most candid sex confessions from her drug-fueled partying days in Tinsel Town.
Lohan enjoyed a one-night stand with British drummer Harry Judd, after his band McFly appeared in her 2005 movie, Just My Luck.
And the musician was taken back by just how honest Lohan was about her sex life.
He said: "We drove to the restaurant, but we hadn't even walked in before Lindsay started reeling off to me all the Hollywood A-listers she'd been with, before explaining that she preferred older men.
"As we sat and ate, she told us all these stories — graphic stories about her sex life, enough to put us off our steaks."
In 2014, Lohan’s infamous "sex list" was made public, which featured all of her conquests.
Names to appear on the piece of paper included actors Zac Efron, James Franco and Joaquin Phoenix as well as singer Justin Timberlake.
Plus, English rugby star Danny Cipriani and now late actor, Heath Ledger.
It alleged she had slept with nearly 40 famous men.
Addressing the list on a U.S chat show, Lohan said: "You know, I'm going to get serious for a second.
"That was actually my fifth step in AA at Betty Ford.
"And someone, when I was moving during the OWN show, must have taken a photo of it.
"And so that's a really personal thing and it's really unfortunate."
The actress also had a lesbian relationship with Samantha Ronson during the height of her wild days.
The pair was the "it couple" between 2007 and 2009, yet the Disney actress then described their partnership as "toxic."
In 2012, Lohan said: "Two toxic people cannot be together. End of story.
"We're friends now. That's how it started, so I think that's how it was meant to be."
Lohan is now based in Dubai after marrying partner Bader Shammas, 38, and welcoming their first child, son Luai, in 2023.
Speaking about her new clean-living lifestyle, Lohan said: "I try to keep a nice, clean diet. That's a big thing for me. And doing Pilates is a lifesaver, just to keep me active and my mind active.
"I want to put things into my body that keep me feeling great, mentally."
And Lohan admitted she feared she would never have found love if she had not made the fresh start.
The actress added: "I was like, 'What if I never fall in love? What if this never happens?'
"And it took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the 'yeses' to come — things I wanted to say 'yes' to."
On becoming a mom, she added: "It's a whole new, different kind of love you thought you could never experience. I'm so grateful for every moment of it, just every second.
"Every morning, waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him, and when he looks me back in the eyes, it's just beautiful."