EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Slim Chance — Rebounding 'Star Trek' Star, 95, Undergoes Huge Transformation to Live Longer and Prosper
March 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Wheezing William Shatner has finally heeded doctors' warnings and launched a full-scale lifestyle overhaul in a last-ditch bid to squeeze more years out of life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The slimmed-down former starship commander looked to be half the man he used to be, shocking his fans at the sci-fi Saturn Awards on March 8 in Los Angeles.
Shatner Drops 50 Pounds After Scare
Sources said the 95-year-old Star Trek icon, who faced a health scare in late September when he was rushed to a hospital for a medical emergency, has been shaken by the realization time is no longer on his side. He previously revealed he had beaten stage 4 melanoma.
The September wake-up call pushed the actor to clean up his diet and get serious about working out, said an insider.
The corpulent former captain has reportedly dropped a whopping and potentially life-saving 50 pounds since the incident.
Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Shatner, said losing that kind of weight can significantly reduce the risk of conditions like diabetes, heart disease – or a recurrence of cancer.
Shatner Overhauls Diet After Scare
"The junk food is gone. He's eating a ton of fresh fruits and veggies, whole grains, and lean protein. He's treating his food like fuel instead of entertainment and it shows," said the insider.
"He's telling everyone this is the best thing he's ever done and wishes he'd made these changes 30 years ago."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Shatner – the star of TV's T.J. Hooker and Boston Legal, and most famous as Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise – has faced a string of health scares over the years. He nearly died during hip replacement surgery in 2008.
Elizabeth Reunion Fuels Health Comeback
"Bill has had plenty of reminders that his health can't be taken for granted but he finally seems to be taking it seriously," shares a source. But according to our mole, his rekindled relationship with ex-wife Elizabeth has been the biggest factor in his push to turn back time.
The couple split in 2019, but in March 2024, Shatner revealed they'd reunited and were living together.
"He wants as many good years as he can get with Elizabeth," shared the insider.
"He knows he's not going to live forever, but he's doing everything he can to stay strong and healthy for as long as he can."