EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner's Slim Chance — Rebounding 'Star Trek' Star, 95, Undergoes Huge Transformation to Live Longer and Prosper

Sources said the 95-year-old Star Trek icon, who faced a health scare in late September when he was rushed to a hospital for a medical emergency, has been shaken by the realization time is no longer on his side. He previously revealed he had beaten stage 4 melanoma.

The September wake-up call pushed the actor to clean up his diet and get serious about working out, said an insider.

The corpulent former captain has reportedly dropped a whopping and potentially life-saving 50 pounds since the incident.

Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Shatner, said losing that kind of weight can significantly reduce the risk of conditions like diabetes, heart disease – or a recurrence of cancer.