EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner Death Fears Erupt After 94-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Icon Undergoes Surgery Following Cancer Fight
March 13 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal William Shatner is facing renewed concern over his health after the 94-year-old Star Trek icon underwent shoulder surgery following a serious riding accident, prompting fresh fears about the veteran actor's wellbeing just weeks before he turns 95.
Shatner underwent the procedure on Wednesday, March 11, after injuring his shoulder late last year when he fell from his horse while competing in equine skills riding.
The actor, who is set to turn 95 later this month, had spoken publicly about the operation days earlier while attending the 53rd annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, where he was honored with a Hall of Fame award recognizing his decades-long contribution to the Star Trek franchise.
At the ceremony, Shatner acknowledged both the injury and the unusual surgical procedure he was preparing to undergo.
He said: "You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you're pain-free."
Shatner added it was "a new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other."
Fall From Horse Caused Serious Injury
While accepting his honor, Shatner reflected on the accident that led to the operation, explaining the fall came while riding a horse trained for high-speed competitive manoeuvres.
He said: "I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop, and the horse that I owned, I came off."
Shatner added the animal "had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side."
"I'm not a young stuntman anymore," the iconic star accepted.
Shatner continued: "I started to roll, but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So I wrecked my shoulder."
Sources close to the actor now say the surgery was undertaken to help restore movement and reduce chronic pain caused by the injury, describing the operation as a necessary step for the veteran performer.
Health Concerns Previously Raised
EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Labeled a 'Failure' by MAGA After He Admits 'Processed Foods' Will NOT Be Banned Despite Furious Health Campaign — 'You're Doing Nothing!'
Concerns about Shatner's health had already surfaced months earlier when the actor was hospitalized at his home in Los Angeles in September 2025 after experiencing an issue with his blood sugar levels.
According to one source, Shatner called emergency services and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as a precaution, before later reassuring fans online.
Shatner later dismissed alarm over the incident on social media, writing: "I overindulged. I thank you all for caring, but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or AI!"
The Canadian-born actor is best known for originating Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek, which ran from 1966 to 1969 before spawning films and later series that cemented his place in science fiction history.
Shatner later reprised the role in the animated version and in several films, including the 1989 movie Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.
His career has also included roles in Miss Congeniality, TJ Hooker, The Practice, and Boston Legal.
In recent years, Shatner has also spoken openly about surviving stage 4 melanoma, recalling how doctors once warned the treatment he received might be his only chance of survival.
He previously described the diagnosis during a dermatology conference, saying, "I went and had the lump taken out. It was melanoma stage 4."
Shatner added: "I said, 'Stage 4?' And someone in the room said, 'Sorry.' I said, 'What are you sorry about?' It was like, 'Better pack your things.' That person who said 'sorry,' that was very sad, like you are going to die. And I was. They said if this (treatment) they used did not work, I had about 5 months."
Doctors later confirmed treatment worked and the cancer receded.