EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner Death Fears Erupt After 94-Year-Old 'Star Trek' Icon Undergoes Surgery Following Cancer Fight

The actor, who is set to turn 95 later this month, had spoken publicly about the operation days earlier while attending the 53rd annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, where he was honored with a Hall of Fame award recognizing his decades-long contribution to the Star Trek franchise.

At the ceremony, Shatner acknowledged both the injury and the unusual surgical procedure he was preparing to undergo.

He said: "You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you're pain-free."

Shatner added it was "a new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other."