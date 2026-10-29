EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Fear Royal Dresser Could Expose Palace Secrets'

Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, have been linked to renewed speculation following reports that Angela Kelly, 68, the late Queen's dresser and confidante, may become the subject of a screen project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be fearing a proposed film about Queen Elizabeth II 's longtime dresser could revive a bitter royal dispute and reveal previously undisclosed details about their years inside the palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly worked closely with Elizabeth for decades and was involved in a disagreement over Markle's wedding tiara before she and Harry married in May 2018.

The controversy centers on the diamond bandeau Markle wore at Windsor Castle. In his memoir Spare, Harry criticized Kelly's handling of arrangements to borrow the heirloom, describing her as obstructive.

He wrote: "I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn't quite sure with whom Granny would side. Also, to my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy."

One version of events said Kelly insisted on established security and handling procedures before the tiara could be released for Harry's wedding, but the duke's memoir presented a sharply different interpretation of her conduct.