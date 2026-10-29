EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Fear Royal Dresser Could Expose Palace Secrets'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be fearing a proposed film about Queen Elizabeth II's longtime dresser could revive a bitter royal dispute and reveal previously undisclosed details about their years inside the palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, have been linked to renewed speculation following reports that Angela Kelly, 68, the late Queen's dresser and confidante, may become the subject of a screen project.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Face Tiara Controversy
Kelly worked closely with Elizabeth for decades and was involved in a disagreement over Markle's wedding tiara before she and Harry married in May 2018.
The controversy centers on the diamond bandeau Markle wore at Windsor Castle. In his memoir Spare, Harry criticized Kelly's handling of arrangements to borrow the heirloom, describing her as obstructive.
He wrote: "I considered going to Granny, but that would probably mean sparking an all-out confrontation, and I wasn't quite sure with whom Granny would side. Also, to my mind, Angela was a troublemaker, and I didn't need her as an enemy."
One version of events said Kelly insisted on established security and handling procedures before the tiara could be released for Harry's wedding, but the duke's memoir presented a sharply different interpretation of her conduct.
Palace Source Warns of Potential Secrets
A palace source claimed: "The prospect of Angela finally getting the opportunity to tell her side of the story is potentially very uncomfortable for Harry and Meghan, particularly given how publicly Harry criticized her in Spare. The pair of them are now in fear she will expose secrets of their time behind palace doors.
"Angela wasn't some distant member of the royal household who occasionally crossed paths with the family. She was one of the Queen's closest and most trusted confidantes, somebody who spent years working behind the scenes and witnessed situations that the outside world knew absolutely nothing about."
The insider noted, "What's potentially so damaging for the Sussexes is that Angela may remember certain events very differently from the way Harry has described them. If she becomes actively involved in this production, there's every possibility that audiences could be presented with an entirely different perspective on some of the most controversial moments surrounding their time in the royal family. That prospect alone is enough to make them deeply uncomfortable.
Documentary Could Revisit Royal Disputes
"What's particularly unsettling about this whole situation is that nobody seems to know precisely what filmmakers are planning to include or how much Angela might be prepared to discuss."
"Harry has already shared an enormous amount about his experiences within the royal family, but that doesn't mean he's necessarily prepared for somebody else to revisit those same events from a completely different viewpoint," the source continued.
"The tiara dispute is the obvious flashpoint, but Angela's proximity to the Queen means she may have witnessed other private exchanges that have never entered the public domain.
"Until there's a clearer picture of the production, the Sussexes have no reliable way of knowing whether it will simply revisit familiar controversies or introduce allegations they haven't previously had to address. It's that uncertainty, rather than any confirmed revelation, that makes the project such a potentially awkward prospect for them."
Angela Kelly's Books and Documentary Plans
Kelly has written two books about her royal work, Dressing the Queen: The Jubilee Wardrobe and The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.
Sources said she may be planning to make a documentary about her time with the Queen, with streamers including Disney+.
Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and later discussed their experiences in interviews and documentaries and have since relocated back to Britain from their $29million mansion in America.