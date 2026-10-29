Piers Morgan Blasts Fired White House Press Sec. Katie Zacharia for Sounding like a Pro-Trump 'Robot' During Stormy Interview

The 42-year-old repeatedly answered Morgan’s questions with pro-Trump talking points, leading the host to hit back: "I'm just not entirely sure you're no longer the press secretary. You do realize you’re not the press secretary?"

When asked again about the circumstances of her firing by Donald Trump, Zacharia said, "This interview should not be about me, it should be about the fact that we are less than five days away from the midterms."

Morgan replied, "Katie, the whole point of the interview was it was about you. Let's cut the c--- and have a serious, genuine conversation. You sound like a robot."

"Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?"