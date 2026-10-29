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Home > Politics > Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Blasts Fired White House Press Sec. Katie Zacharia for Sounding like a Pro-Trump 'Robot' During Stormy Interview

Picture of Piers Morgan and Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA/@PIERSMORGANUNCENSORED;YOUTUBE

Piers Morgan laid into Katie Zacharia for sounding like a 'robot' while interviewing axed press secretary.

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Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

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Piers Morgan slammed Katie Zacharia for sounding like a pro-Trump "robot," despite being axed from her White House press secretary role after just five days.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the television host, 61, told Zacharia to "cut the c--p" during a fiery interview on his YouTube show, when Morgan attempted to extract new details from her about her departure.

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'You Do Realize You're Not the Press Secretary?'

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Picture of Katie Zacharia
Source: @PIERSMORGANUNCENSORED;YOUTUBE

Morgan questioned why Zacharia was repeatedly praising Trump.

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The 42-year-old repeatedly answered Morgan’s questions with pro-Trump talking points, leading the host to hit back: "I'm just not entirely sure you're no longer the press secretary. You do realize you’re not the press secretary?"

When asked again about the circumstances of her firing by Donald Trump, Zacharia said, "This interview should not be about me, it should be about the fact that we are less than five days away from the midterms."

Morgan replied, "Katie, the whole point of the interview was it was about you. Let's cut the c--- and have a serious, genuine conversation. You sound like a robot."

"Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you come out with all this stuff?"

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Source: @PIERSMORGANUNCENSORED;YOUTUBE

Morgan grilled Zacharia on his YouTube show.

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'I Do Not Sound Like a Robot'

Picture of Piers Morgan and Katie Zacharia
Source: @PIERSMORGANUNCENSORED;YOUTUBE

Zacharia hit back at Morgan's comments.

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Morgan continued, "I know Donald very well, right, I know the President very well. I'm sure he won't mind me asking how you're feeling, how it went down, all that stuff."

"You're not going to be betraying his loyalty, and when it comes to loyalty, he did fire you after five days. That's what happened, he did it very nicely, but he made it clear to the world this wasn't going to last much longer."

But Zacharia insisted, "I do not sound like a robot," adding that she did not like the way Morgan was "couching" the departure, and that she will "not continue relitigating it," nor "disclose private conversations" between her and the President.

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'Media Wanted to Make Job About Me'

Picture of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Zacharia has blamed the media for her firing.

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She then explained: "What I am is trying to continue a conversation in a forward trajectory about what President Trump is doing which you are not wanting to engage in, which the media doesn’t want to engage in… they didn’t allow me to do my job for those five days because they wanted to make it about me.”"

RadarOnline.com recently reported that Zacharia blamed her firing on her disastrous Fox News interview, claiming that it was likely the job would still be hers if she hadn't been grilled so rigorously by Sean Hannity.

Zacharia told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Tuesday that she was "just as perplexed about what happened, specifically with Sean Hannity," when asked if she thought the interrogation was a premeditated decision by Fox.

She said she previously had a close relationship with Hannity and "was not prepared for the hostility that I received."

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picture of Sean Hannity and Katie Zacharia
Source: @FOXNEWS;YOUTUBE

Zacharia said it's likely she would still be in job if not for her Sean Hannity interview.

Zacharia then went viral for an interview she did with Hannity's Fox News program, Fox & Friends, shortly before she stepped down from the press secretary role, in which she was quizzed over her law credentials.

It was later revealed she did not pass the bar exam in the U.S. Instead, she joined the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing as an associate, working on the company's international practice team.

Zacharia claimed, "The media and all of Washington made it very difficult for me to do the job I set out to do."

Reflecting on whether she would still be in the role if it not for the Fox & Friends interview, she said, "I would hope so, and I would likely think I would be, Rob, but I can't know what would have happened otherwise, though it would be very likely."

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