Katie Zacharia Turns on Fox News By Blaming Disastrous Interview for her Brutal Firing

Zacharia told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Tuesday she was "just as perplexed about what happened, specifically with Sean Hannity," when asked if she thought the interrogation was a pre-meditated decision by Fox.

She said she previously had a close relationship with Hannity and so "was not prepared for the hostility that I received."

Donald Trump announced Zacharia as the new press secretary on October 9, following Karoline Leavitt's August exit and she officially started the job on October 12.

Zacharia held her first press briefing on October 13, but her performance behind the podium — which lasted just 14 minutes — left many political commentators worried as she appeared to struggle in the spotlight.