Katie Zacharia Turns on Fox News By Blaming Disastrous Interview for her Brutal Firing
Oct. 28 2026, Updated 10:05 a.m. ET
Katie Zacharia has blamed her firing as White House press secretary on her disastrous Fox News interview.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old opened up about her five-day stint in the job during a fresh TV appearance, where she claims it's likely the job would still be hers if she wasn't grilled so rigorously by host Sean Hannity.
'I Was Not Prepared For The Hostility I Received'
Zacharia told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Tuesday she was "just as perplexed about what happened, specifically with Sean Hannity," when asked if she thought the interrogation was a pre-meditated decision by Fox.
She said she previously had a close relationship with Hannity and so "was not prepared for the hostility that I received."
Donald Trump announced Zacharia as the new press secretary on October 9, following Karoline Leavitt's August exit and she officially started the job on October 12.
Zacharia held her first press briefing on October 13, but her performance behind the podium — which lasted just 14 minutes — left many political commentators worried as she appeared to struggle in the spotlight.
'It's Likely I'd Still Be In Job Now'
Zacharia then went viral for an interview she did with Hannity's Fox News program, Fox & Friends, shortly before she stepped down from the press secretary role in which she was quizzed over her law credentials, having shared social media posts which appeared to suggest she's a lawyer.
It was later revealed she did not pass the bar exam in the U.S. Instead, she joined the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing as an associate, working on the company's international practice team.
Zacharia claimed "the media and all of Washington made it very difficult for me to do the job I set out to do," explaining how she had wanted to show off President Trump ahead of the midterm elections.
On whether she would still be the role were it not for the Fox & Friends interview, she said: "I would hope so, and I would likely think I would be, Rob, but I can't know what would have happened otherwise, though it would be very likely."
Graceful Exit Speech
Zacharia lasted just five days as White House press secretary, with President Trump revealing he was the one who encouraged her to resign.
Speaking with members of the press, the 80-year-old revealed: "I said, 'Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don't need this.'"
He said he also told Zacharia: "Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider." He was asked who might replace Zacharia and said there were a lot of people who want the press secretary job.
Shortly after, Zacharia shared a statement on social media, writing on X: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.
"It was an honor to work for him."
Her predecessor Leavitt defended Zacharia’s short stint while appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher.
She described the role as a "very tough job," adding that "it's one of the hardest jobs in Washington."
Leavitt also gave Zacharia credit for stepping up to the podium, noting that "only 37 people in history have been the White House Press Secretary."