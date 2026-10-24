Karoline Leavitt Defends Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Bill Maher: 'It's One of the Hardest Jobs in Washington'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt defended fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Zacharia served as President Donald Trump's press secretary for just five days before being dismissed.
Karoline Leavitt Acknowledges Challenges of Press Secretary Role
Leavitt, who previously served as Trump's press secretary, discussed Zacharia's firing during her conversation with Maher.
She described the role as a "very tough job," adding that "it's one of the hardest jobs in Washington."
Leavitt also gave Zacharia credit for stepping up to the podium, noting that "only 37 people in history have been the White House Press Secretary."
Karoline Leavitt Says Press Secretary Job 'Obviously Wasn't for Her'
In a separate interview, Leavitt said, "The job obviously wasn't for her," referring to Zacharia.
"It takes a lot of preparation, and sometimes you don't know how someone will perform until they go out there," she added.
Despite Zacharia's abrupt exit, Leavitt expressed that she "wished all the best" to her successor.
Karoline Leavitt Offers to Help Donald Trump Find Replacement
Leavitt also revealed, "I've offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well."
The former press secretary told Fox News that Trump "is continuing to look over options."
"There's a lot of people who want that job. It's an amazing job. It provides you with incredible opportunities," Leavitt explained.
Karoline Leavitt Reveals What Donald Trump Wants in Next Press Secretary
When asked about the advice she had given Trump, Leavitt shared, "I'll keep my private counsel to the president private, but I do obviously talk to him about what the job entails, and he knows it very well."
"Nobody understands the press better than Donald Trump. He knows he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal, and who can go out there and put up a fight," the former press secretary added.
On October 23, Trump hit back at the media after claiming the press made "perfect" Zacharia nervous.
"I told the story today to the fake news, when I walked out on that beautiful helipad, you know, we have the fake news, hundreds, hundreds, I have never seen so many," he claimed. "They’re getting worse."
"No wonder that poor young woman, she was a perfect, beautiful woman when she walked into that press room, and they started screaming at her, she freaked out," Trump said of Zacharia.
"And I said, ‘You know what? There are nicer ways for you to make a living," the president continued. "You want to deal with these maniacs, you can deal if you want, but there are easier ways for you to live."