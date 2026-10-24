Karoline Leavitt Defends Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to Bill Maher: 'It's One of the Hardest Jobs in Washington'

When asked about the advice she had given Trump, Leavitt shared, "I'll keep my private counsel to the president private, but I do obviously talk to him about what the job entails, and he knows it very well."

"Nobody understands the press better than Donald Trump. He knows he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal, and who can go out there and put up a fight," the former press secretary added.

On October 23, Trump hit back at the media after claiming the press made "perfect" Zacharia nervous.

"I told the story today to the fake news, when I walked out on that beautiful helipad, you know, we have the fake news, hundreds, hundreds, I have never seen so many," he claimed. "They’re getting worse."

"No wonder that poor young woman, she was a perfect, beautiful woman when she walked into that press room, and they started screaming at her, she freaked out," Trump said of Zacharia.

"And I said, ‘You know what? There are nicer ways for you to make a living," the president continued. "You want to deal with these maniacs, you can deal if you want, but there are easier ways for you to live."