Newsmax Host Left Lost for Words After Trump Drools Over GOP Senator's Body and 'Jawline' in Bizarre Rant During Rally
Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Newsmax host Rob Schmitt appeared taken aback and initially misidentified the subject of Donald Trump's remarks, after the president praised the physique of Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, during a campaign rally in Youngstown on October 12, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During the rally, the 80-year-old told the crowd he had examined the senator's body after learning of his college football career and later highlighting his "jawline."
Trump Praises Jon Husted
Trump was at the Covelli Centre rally supporting Husted, who is seeking a full term against Democrat Sherrod Brown.
Former NFL coach Jon Gruden, a University of Dayton teammate of Husted's who introduced the president, had mentioned Husted's athletic background.
Husted was an All-American defensive back and kick returner at Dayton.
Trump's Remarks on Jon Husted's Physique
During the speech, Trump said he had only recently learned Husted was a standout athlete.
"And I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete," Trump said at the time. "And I looked and I watched up and down and I looked at his a--... then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete."
Later in the appearance, after Husted stood, the president continued, "Look at that jawline, I'm telling you. I never saw that, I never studied him, and now I study him."
He also joked that he had hurt his hand after patting Husted on the back, describing the senator as "like a piece of steel."
Newsmax Host's On-Air Reaction
Schmitt, watching the footage from the Newsmax studio, reacted with visible surprise and laughter.
"We'll never know what the president's talking about there, talking about Jon Gruden, in a way, I would never [have] expected," Schmitt said, referring to the former coach who had also been on stage rather than Husted.
Subsequent Rally Comments and Response
Trump returned to the subject at later campaign stops.
At a Kentucky rally on October 17, he recounted examining Husted's "a--," shoulders, feet, hand, jawline, and again described the shoulder as "like a piece of steel."
Trump also claimed, without citing a source, that Husted had gained ground in the polls after the comments.
At a Darke County GOP event days later, Husted told the crowd, to knowing laughs, "I know the president's been talking about me as a football player and a few other things these days."
Fellow Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno joked at the same gathering that, unlike the president, he would not comment on Husted's anatomy.