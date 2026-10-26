Newsmax Host Left Lost for Words After Trump Drools Over GOP Senator's Body and 'Jawline' in Bizarre Rant During Rally

During the rally, the 80-year-old told the crowd he had examined the senator's body after learning of his college football career and later highlighting his "jawline."

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt appeared taken aback and initially misidentified the subject of Donald Trump 's remarks, after the president praised the physique of Sen. Jon Husted , R-Ohio, during a campaign rally in Youngstown on October 12, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden , a University of Dayton teammate of Husted's who introduced the president, had mentioned Husted's athletic background.

Trump was at the Covelli Centre rally supporting Husted, who is seeking a full term against Democrat Sherrod Brown .

Trump on GOP Sen. Jon Husted: “I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body… I looked and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass… And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He’s got these claws.” pic.twitter.com/v9lDWd25nB

Husted played college football at Dayton, and Trump couldn't help but gush about the senator's body.

During the speech, Trump said he had only recently learned Husted was a standout athlete.

"And I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn't know he was a great athlete," Trump said at the time. "And I looked and I watched up and down and I looked at his a--... then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete."

Later in the appearance, after Husted stood, the president continued, "Look at that jawline, I'm telling you. I never saw that, I never studied him, and now I study him."

He also joked that he had hurt his hand after patting Husted on the back, describing the senator as "like a piece of steel."